One Curro school performed better than other schools, in the network, in one subject for their Grade 12 class

The National IEB matric class of 2024 had a 98.4% pass rate overall, and a Curro School in Gauteng went above and beyond in the science subject

Waterstone College High School, located in Johannesburg, reviewed the outstanding physical science results of the 2024 matric class

Curro's Waterstone College made strides with its Grade 12 physical science class. They were compared to other Curro Schools and they came out as the cream of the crop.

Waterstone College matriculants performed exceptionally well overall for their matric result. Their academic excellence was especially evident in their physics Grade 12 average.

Waterstone College rises above other Curro schools

Waterstone College was the top school in physical sciences among all Curro Schools across the country in 2024. According to Citizen, Waterstone Grade 12 students achieved an average of nearly 70% who passed physical science. The national average for physical science among 2024 Grade 12 NSC students was 75.6%.

How did Waterstone College Grade 12s ace physics?

School marketer of Waterstone College, Roxanne Nel, said they were able to achieve impressive results through "positive energy and enthusiasm" by seeing this science lab as "their happy place," which made their learning process much more effective.

The students' secret ingredient to success was also practising with class exercises, past papers and practicals including on weekends. Roxanne detailed that students were working hard since Grade 11 and those who were trailing behind received help while high achievers were encouraged to think critically. Waterstone College's school marketer also sang the praises of hardworking educators whose passion and dedication helped to bring out the best in the 2024 class.

