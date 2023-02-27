A popular kid who attends Curro High School went viral again on social media as his schoolmates made noise for him

The matric student had the whole school chanting his name for the second time, and bystanders were amazed by the enthusiasm

People in the comments were divided about the students' continued excitement for the kid nicknamed Mr Cooper

One Curro final-year student went viral for hyping up his school with friends. The student in the video called Mr Copper showed that people are still charmed by him.

A Cutrro school student went viral for the second time as his school cheered for him. Image: @7umisho

Source: UGC

The TikTok got over 70 0000 likes. People discussed the continuing trend of going wild over Mr Cooper.

Curro internet sensation has 2nd viral TiKTok over schoolmates cheering for him

A kid named Mr Cooper went viral on social media. The matriculant at Curro often has kids chanting his name at school events.

People and the comments of the latest video by @7umisho from the people reacted to seeing the clip of his schoolmates cheering for their fave. Other people were convinced that the Curro school students needed a new trend. Watch the video here:

Curro matriculant student leaves peeps divided

Mr Cooper went viral after the post of him at a school event. The kid got millions of views again when the school did the same at their latest athletics meet.

Zena commented:

"Tjo aowa,re lapile ke cooper."

user8514870182365 commented:

"It’s so washed out."

wethu commented:

"Mr Copper still goes hard y’all j haters."

Mfundo Prince commented:

"It was fun while it lasted guys."

katana007_ commented:

"Imagine how tired we are

nandii.commented:

''Mr cooper” LOVE THIS MANN"!"

neri commented:

"Why is everyone so pressed."

jdkdjdjxhx

"It's over."

