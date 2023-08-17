One viral video shows Curro students modelling after they upgraded their uniforms with random items

The matriculants at Curro decided to put a different spin on their school attire by accessorising to the max

Many people thought the video was hilarious, and some even chose their favourite uniform outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Curro students took part in a trend. Matriculants at the school decided to elevate their uniforms with accessories such as heels, loafers and Converse.

Curro pupils made a TikTok video where they wore their uniform but a remixed version. Image: @.erinkrstxn

Source: TikTok

The videos of the school students' uniform styling received more than 45 000 likes. Many people also commented on the video to share which ensemble they liked.

Curro students switch up uniform

@.erinkrstxn posted that some final-year students at Curro put a fun twist on their uniforms. In the video, some students elevated their school attire with high heels, loafers and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans entertained by Curro matriculants

Many people were amused by the video of the matriculants who went all out. TikTok users commented that their schools would not have allowed any changes to the uniform. Some peeps even choose their favourite outfits.

Cloe said:

"Ya'll making the curro uniform look nice."

kokie_melanize wrote:

"Girl in white socks,heel and holding glasses."

Tess Van Der Byl gushed:

"The girlies are giving Fikile from Blood & Water."

Call Me KV added:

"They're all so beautiful."

Dineo Baile chose a fave

"Number 1 nailed it."

Curro school fascinates in South Africa

The students who attend Curro often top TikTok trends with some viral videos on the socials. Many people also like to see what pupils from private schools get up to.

"Barbie dolls": Curro pupils with afro and wig do amapiano dance, delights SA

Briefly News previously reported that Curro school girls took on an amapiano dance challenge. The friends demonstrated what the aim is not to sweat looks like.

The video of the young girls in high school received over 47 000 likes. Many people could not stop raving over the video in the comments section.

@lil.tee_green shows two girls who impressed South Africans once again with their amapiano dance routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News