A Curro matriculant, Bayanda Walaza, was a part of the men's 4 x 100 m relay race at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Bayanda Walaza was celebrated on social media when netizens realised that the 18-year-old attends Curro Hazeldean High school

Bayanda Walaza inspired hilarious commentary from South Africans who were beaming with pride over his performance

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bayanda Walaza flew South Africa's flag high at the Olympics. The Curro student was part of the men's relay team that won the silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Curro Matriculant Bayanda Walaza won Olympic silver and Mzansi peeps' hearts were warmed. Image: @ThabisoMosia / Track and Field Gazette

Source: UGC

Bayanda Walaza warmed many hearts with his Olympic win. Online users were touched by his journey to the Olympics and how he secured funding.

Curro student gets silver at Olympics

Bayanda Walaza won silver as a part of the men's team that tasted victory in the relay event. Curro school funded the trip for the 18-year-old's coach, Matibedi, to support the teen, who is South Africa's youngest Olympian in Paris, according to SABC Sport.

SA celebrates Curro student's Olympic win

Bayanda Walaza made many SouthAfrican prouds. Peeps joked that he'd cause Curro's fees to skyrocket.

@mommafi7 applauded:

"Oh the future is bright. This is giving gold in 2028."

@yangamessi said:

"Curro prices going up."

@MsMolobi wrote:

"Beautiful what the school has done by paying for his coach to be there with him. Beautiful what finding can do."

@AndileMlondo commented:

"This kid has an #Olympics medal before getting his Matric certificate, a flex."

@an_patriotic applauded:

"Excellent promo for Curro."

@BuhleTheFirst gushed:

"They're about to increase the school fees at Curro. They're gonna put his face on all the brochures and hike the fees lol."

Tebogo leads Botswana to 4x400m relay final

Briefly News previously reported that Letsile Tebogo has continued to impress on the track at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, leading the Botswana relay team to the finals on Friday morning.

The 200m Olympic champions led Botswana's 4x400-metre relay team to the final after beating the Americans and Great Britain in their heat.

According to Making of Champions, Tebogo made the difference for the Botswana relay team after coming on as a late substitution for Leungo Scotch and running in the first leg to give his country the lead in Heat 1.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News