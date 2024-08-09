Letsile Tebogo has made the difference again, as he leads Botswana's 4x400-metre relay team to the finals

The 21-year-old came in as a late substitution for his compatriot and was in charge of the first leg of the race

The Team Botswana finished first in Heat 1 in a season best time ahead of Great Britain and the United States of America

Letsile Tebogo has continued to impress on the track at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, leading the Botswana relay team to the finals on Friday morning.

The 200m Olympic champions led Botswana's 4x400-metre relay team to the final after beating the Americans and Great Britain in their heat.

Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana competes in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Cameron Spencer.

Tebogo leads Botswana to 4x400m final, beating USA again

According to Making of Champions, Tebogo made the difference for the Botswana relay team after coming on as a late substitution for Leungo Scotch and running in the first leg to give his country the lead in Heat 1.

The African nation finished ahead of the United States of America and Great Britain with a season-best of 2:57.76s.

According to olympics.com, Botswana won a bronze medal in the relay category in Tokyo 2020 and will battle for the gold medal in Paris 2024.

Other African nations that qualified for the finals are Zambia and South Africa, with Mzansi sealing qualification after one of their athletes was impeded by a Nigerian runner following a changeover.

Teams in the 4x400m relay final: Botswana, Great Britain, the United States of America, Japan, France, Belgium, Zambia, Italy, and South Africa.

Tebogo: President declares public holiday in Botswana

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared a 'half-day public holiday' across the country to celebrate Letsile Tebogo after winning the gold medal in the 200m race.

The 21-year-old broke the African record after finishing first in 19.46s, ahead of American athlete Kenneth Bednarek and event's favourite Noah Lyles.

