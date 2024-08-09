Tebogo: Botswana President Declares Public Holiday After Huge Paris 2024 Win
- Letsile Tebogo has brought joy to Botswana citizens as the country's President declared a public holiday to celebrate his victory in Paris
- The 21-year-old put his country on the global map after winning the gold medal in the men's 200-metre race at the 2024 Olympic Games
- Netizens have shared their different thoughts on Botswana's president's decision to celebrate Tebogo's win with a public holiday
Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win a gold medal in the men's 200m after defeating two United States of America sprinters in the final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The 21-year-old broke the African record after finishing first in 19.46s, ahead of Kenneth Bednarek and event's favourite Noah Lyles.
Tebogo: President declares public holiday in Botswana
According to a post by Making of Champions on X, Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared a 'half-day public holiday' across the country to celebrate the sprinter after winning the gold medal in the 200m race.
"Public Holiday in Botswana🇧🇼 The president of Botswana has declared a 'half-day public holiday' across the country to celebrate Letsile Tebogo, the country's first athlete to win a GOLD medal at the Olympics.
"Botswana citizens will get an 'afternoon day off' on Friday as a tribute to Tebogo who brought joy to their country on Thursday, winning the GOLD medal in men's 200m; the first African to win this title."
Reactions as Masisi declares Public Holiday in Botswana
Ogbeni__Skrtel said:
"Again, it should not always be what has your country done for you, but also what have you done for your country? Here, the entire 2.7m Botswanians will enjoy a public holiday because of the sensationalism of One Man."
Emmalex_8 wrote:
"What a feat and celebration being the first person to ever win a gold medal in the Olympics. Congrats to the Athlete Himself for taking the world of Athletics in surprise ,I do believe no one saw this coming even him but I would love if he can build on this."
Aa4ke commented:
"Happy for him to my bones. But why make a public holiday? How much is half day of work worth to their economy? I believe our Champ should be honored, but the holiday thing sounds funny to me."
_Advocate1 reacted:
"History maker."
Lyles sends message to Tebogo after he beat him in 200m final
Briefly News earlier reported that Noah Lyles sent a congratulatory message to Letsile Tebogo after losing to him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.
