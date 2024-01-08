A TikTok video featuring Curro Vanderbijlpark's 2024 school fees created a social media storm

People are stunned by the monthly payments that parents are forking out for private education

While many expressed shock at the fees, some argued it's not that bad, sharing their own experiences with education expenses

SA people were shocked by the Curro's fees shown in a TikTok video. Image: @tiplo23

Source: Getty Images

It's the new year and back-to-school topics are trending on social media.

Curro 2024 school fees

Curro Vanderbijlpark's school fees for 2024 recently got tongues wagging on TikTok.

A video posted by @tiplo23 shows the private school's scheduled payments from Grade R to Grade 12.

With monthly fees ranging from R4570 to R7360, the clip sparked discussions on the increasing costs of basic education.

SA stunned by basic education costs

The video garnered attention from over 349,000 viewers, leaving the majority stunned by the fees.

However, amidst the shock, some argued that it's not as bad as it seems, sharing how much they had to cough up for their children's education.

Watch the video below:

Private school tuition sparks online debate

The lively debate on TikTok reflects the ongoing concerns and conversations about the affordability of quality education.

@FitTeacherNtai shared:

"I pay R80 at a government school for fundraising. My daughter was the top achiever in her Grade two times in a row."

@user51295496615411 mentioned:

"Curro is just hyped too much. There are expensive schools out there where Grd 1 is 11k"

@adelaidemokoena95 wrote:

"Not bad, check Curro Waterfall or Serengeti."

@bawi90 shared:

"Eh I just paid R3000 for a Grade R and RR, did I not die."

@alkama_z commented:

"In Mafikeng, we pay R2400 p/m for Grade R. This is too much."

@jeez_2 added:

"It’s really not bad. I paid R6000 a few years back for my son. He’s done with school."

@Kgomotso_Martin said:

"So Grade R school fees are more than it costs to do an honours qualification."

@Judith_Mashishi noted:

"Yoh installment of Renault Kwid."

