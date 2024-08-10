President Cyril Ramaphosa Toasts to SA Men’s Relay Team’s Olympic Silver Medal Success: “Well Done!”
- South Africa's 4x100m men's relay team raced to a fantastic first Olympic relay podium finish in the final
- President Cyril Ramaphosa took to his verified X account late on Friday to hail the team's silver medal success
- Patriotic and enthused South Africans joined Ramaphosa on social media to celebrate the praise-worthy result
It would've been hard to tell who was happier — President Cyril Ramaphosa or Akani Simbine — after the South Africa men's 4x100m relay team clinched silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The result ensured team SA's and Simbine's first-ever Olympic relay medal — the latter falling short at numerous global 100m individual finals.
Ramaphosa toasts to SA men's relay team
As such, a presidential nod from the Union Buildings was in order as South Africa's head of state cut a jovial figure.
Simbine and company came second by a hair ahead of Great Britain and eerily close to edging Canada in a tight final at Stade de France.
Ramaphosa, in a concise post on the president's verified X account, applauded team SA for the brilliant display.
"Well done, Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi and Akani Simbine, on seizing the baton of Olympic success with your silver medal performance in the 4x100m relay. You have proved it’s possible to stay in your lane and conquer the world at the same time."
Photos accompanying the caption amplified the celebrations as they captured the four men's unbeatable excitement.
Rest of Mzansi goes berserk
Spirited Mzansi patriots joined Ramaphosa in congratulating the fast mean — now officially the second-fastest quartet in the world.
The podium finish added to SA's overall tally of five medals — one gold, two silver and two bronze — at the 2024 Games.
Locals waxed lyrical of the youngest — bar Simbine in his early 30s — yet special praise was reserved for SA's anchor after he powered down home straight following a smooth change-over from Nkoana to secure the silver.
Briefly News looks at some of the enthusiastic replies to the president's post.
@costakonti1 wrote:
"Bokke tomorrow and UFC next weekend! Nice!"
@muhammad_amiras shared:
"The boys did well, congratulations. Blessings to the entire SA team; you're all winners."
@thandomasanabo pleaded:
"Declare Monday a public holiday."
@EsonasihleM mentioned:
"They did really great!"
Source: Briefly News
