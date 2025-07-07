South African actress Thembi Seete recently showed off her hot body while wearing a two-piece swimsuit

The former Boom Shaka group member is currently on a much-deserved vacation in Mauritius

Netizens cannot stop gushing over Seete and her stunning physique, with many people aspiring to be like her

Thembi Seete was on vacation in Mauritius.

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete stuns with new pics

While Mzansi is battling the chilly July winter, former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete is chasing summer - literally.

The singer and former Gomora star posted some stunning photos from her vacation in Mauritius. Seete posted a series of photos showcasing the beauty of the Indian Ocean, going on yacht rides and also showed her beautiful hotel room. The selfies stole the spotlight as they captured her ageless beauty. While one full-body picture showed off her banging body.

"Chasing summer, sunsets, and soaking up the beauty of the Indian Ocean," Seete gushed.

Every time Seete is in vacation mode, she never shies away from showcasing her beauty. The former Boom Shaka star got roasted for showcasing her dance moves to Rema's Calm Down. While people admired her beauty, some said she had not moved past the Boom Shaka era of dancing.

Thembi Seete is in Mauritius on vacation.

Source: UGC

However, her real beauty shone when she shared some dope photos from her birthday celebration. The star turned 48 on 25 March 2025 and she marked the day with her loved ones.

Mzansi gushes over Thembi Seete

Social media users were mesmerised by Thembi Seete's beauty, saying she is ageing backwards.

@MR_K_R_B advised:

"The secret to staying young is being young at heart, being yourself, not taking yourself too seriously, do not let people tell you you are too old to be having fun and carefree. Avoid stress, ignore bitter people."

@TalentNyonie shared:

"Man, this woman is getting younger with age."

@UnityInSA asked:

"Why is she not ageing?"

@KumkaniDyantyi said:

"She has been 48 years old for the last 10 years. At least her body is keeping up with her delayed ageing."

@mabasotf said:

"She's generational."

@BBK29_ argued:

"She must just retire already."

@VITO_G_Wagon shared:

"My God. I wouldn’t mind being a stay-at-home Ben 10."

@SpecsXL noticed:

"Seems like she is just getting younger."

@makinkuna gushed:

"I saw her at Zara in Sandton some months ago, she looks way better in person."

@mbiluyachekasi argued:

"Money matters. You can't do those body transformations from small street. Vita injections and proper supplements plus skin care doctors."

Thembi Seete seemingly criticises Zee Nxumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Seete seemingly addressed Zee Nxumalo and Cici after they gave her the cold shoulder during a recent event.

Seete had recreated the incident in a skit featuring social media personality Lebo G Molax. This led fans to rally behind Thembi, with many people praising her beauty, while others declared their loyalty to her and called out Zee Nxumalo and Cici for their disrespect.

In her caption, Seete wrote, “Action speaks louder than words, how we talk when we don’t talk.”

