Veteran South African media personality Thembi Seete shared a video of herself vibing to Rema's hit song Calm Down

The video gained traction after it was reshared on X, with netizens weighing in on Thembi Seete's choreography

Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some poking fun at Thembi Seete's moves, while others admired her confidence

Thembi Seete was mocked after dancing to Rema's 'Calm Down'. Image: thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! Veteran media personality Thembi Seete has become the target of social media jokes after dropping a video of herself dancing. Her latest dance video comes after South Africans dragged her on social media for her sultry dance moves.

Thembi Seete’s dance moves roasted

One thing about Thembi Seete is that she loves dancing. Her latest video received a thumbs down from South Africans on social media.

A TikTok video, which was reshared on X by social media user @hayin_uAvu on Wednesday, 14 May, shows Thembi Seete dancing to Rema’s smash hit Calm Down. The former Gomora and Zone 14 actress tried to match her dance moves to the words in the song’s chorus.

See the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Thembi Seete's dance moves

Netizens weighed in on Thembi Seete’s dancing with hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sifisov1 said:

“I watched her while it was on mute, ey bandla.”

@elvee_T explained:

“Lmfao if you watch carefully, she's matching lyrics with the dances, lockdown and she crossed her hands, calm down she's doing that too lol this is dance expression.”

MrJam_Oakland replied:

“I love her confidence because she can't dance, but she loves to dance. Lol.”

@MEntanglement responded:

“Must be that Boom Shaka software.”

@ZYantolo7 mocked:

“This one can definitely make u be scared of dancing because she made it seem so very painful 😖”

@Mazed51424786 said:

“This is how she danced in the 90s KuBoom Shaka.”

@donald_mxo joked:

"She let her intrusive thoughts win😭😂"

@BNwaila laughed:

"At this point I'm just laughing along!"

Thembi Seete was roasted after sharing a dance video. Image: thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete celebrates 48th birthday

Meanwhile, the Boom Shaka group member left her fans gushing after celebrating her birthday on 25 March 2025.

When Thembi Seete turned 48, she updated her fans and followers on Instagram with content from a surprise party that was held in her honour.

In her Instagram post, an excited Thembi Seete thanked her family and Moët & Chandon for the surprise birthday celebration.

Several of Thembi Seete's fans couldn't believe she had turned 48 and gushed over her ageless beauty.

How Thembi Seete reacted to kissing Pitch Black Afro

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Lingashoni actor Ishmauel Songo revealed how Thembi Seete reacted to kissing Pitch Black Afro.

Songo, who played the role of Sabelo on e.tv's discontinued show, Rhythm City, recently spoke about life on set.

He revealed that Thembi Seete, who played Bongi Diamond, was directed to kiss Pitch Black Afro. However, a former Rhythm City actor rubbished Songo's claim in the interview and suggested that he was lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News