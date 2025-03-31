Renowned South African media personality Thembi Seete turned 48 years old on 25 March 2025

The Boom Shaka band member updated her fans and followers on Instagram with content from a surprise party over the weekend

Several netizens reacted to the content by praising her timeless looks and flooded her social media page to wish her more life

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thembi Seete shared content from her surprise party. Image: thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Seasoned media personality Thembi Seete has stirred up conversation on social media after sharing videos from her birthday celebration. The former Idols SA judge also recently ignited a wave of reactions on social media by sharing photos from her 48th birthday.

Thembi Seete shares videos from her 48th birthday celebration

Thembi Seete has one of the most gorgeous faces on social media, and she isn’t afraid to show it. The veteran entertainer took to her Instagram account and shared videos and pictures from her surprise 48th birthday celebration.

An excited Thembi Seete thanked her family and Moët & Chandon for the surprise birthday celebration. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Thank you for this incredible surprise🍾🎂I adored it. Thank you again for the heartfelt birthday message and wishes 🙏🏾you truly made my day special. Celebrating with @moetchandon is the perfect touch👌🏿”

Fans react to Thembi Seete's video

Netizens gushed over Thembi Seete’s ageless beauty and flooded the comments with birthday wishes. Here are some of the comments:

davethadale gushed:

“Are you immortal? You don't age.”

moleboheng_01 said:

“Literally ageing backwards. You look stunning ma 😍”

Missteethusi reminisced:

“Ms. Seete drinks from the fountain of Youth😍❤️ I was in grade 7 when I deemed you as my role model - You still look just as I remember, stunning! #HappyNewYear❤️”

neli_nof said:

“Happy Birthday, Thembi. Continue ageing in reverse and wishing you many more 🥳💓💐”

Mainemofokeng responded:

“Happy blessed birthday, ma’am!!!🎉🥳🎂🔥 Now, please stop having birthdays. I suspect you might be aging in reverse. I’m reminded of the movie, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ 😊”

nobuhlemilton31 raved:

“You are ageing smoothly, the older you get, the hotter you look. Happy birthday sis @thembiseete_ 🎉🎂”

Thembi Seete roasted over Biri Marung dance challenge

Thembi Seete has made a reputation for breaking the internet with videos and pictures of herself, leaving her fans in awe of her body and looks.

The former Gomora actress even participates in dance challenges on TikTok, normally the preserve of people decades younger than her.

Thembi Seete shared videos from her birthday celebrations. Image: thembiseete

Source: Instagram

However, not every video and picture of hers is met with admiration. Thembi Seete was slammed for her dance moves when she participated in the Biri Marung dance challenge.

Thembi Seete refused to let negative comments about her initial Biri Marung dance challenge video hold her back. The actress and musician had fans in stitches when she fearlessly showed off her dance moves for the second time.

Thembi Seete joins Kusho Bani dance challenge

The Biri Marung dance challenge wasn't the last one that she joined.

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Seete joined the popular TikTok trend, the Kusho Bani dance challenge. She shared a clip on TikTok flaunting her white outfit while doing the trend.

The clip sparked mixed reactions from netizens, who heavily criticised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News