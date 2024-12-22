Rema’s age, real name, and life story: All about the Afrobeats star

Rema’s age has raised eyebrows since he made headlines with his 2019 song Dumebi. Widely recognised as a musical trailblazer, he achieved international recognition in 2022 with the hit single Calm Down. The artist’s second album, Heis, earned him a Grammy Award nomination in 2024. But how much do you know about Rema beyond the mic?

Rema performing at The O2 Arena in 2023 (L). The singer during the 2023 Ballon d'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet (R). Photo: Joseph Okpako, Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper. He made his career debut performing in churches alongside his collaborator Alpha P. With only about five years in the entertainment scene, Rema has cemented his place as a global Afrobeat star. This article explores how his background ultimately shaped his path to stardom.

Rema’s profile summary

Full name Divine Ikubor Other names Rema, Remy Boy, Rave Lord Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christian Alma mater Ighile Group of Schools Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 64 kg (141 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Justice Ikubor and Mrs Ikubor Siblings 3 (two sisters and one late brother) Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper Years active 2019-present Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Rema’s age and birthplace

Rema (24 as of 2024) was born on 1 May 2000 in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Stemming from a strict Christian family, he has severally attributed the church to the successful artist he is today.

During a September 2024 interview on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, the singer revealed the inspiration behind his musical career, he said:

The church embraced my talent and applauded me every step of the way. By God’s grace, my impact on Afrobeats now extends beyond Nigeria. This is a testament that you do not need to be in the game for a decade to be a legend.

Did you know that Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down remix peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022? Discover juicy details about Rema's personal and professional life that even most Ravers are probably unaware of.

Nigerian rapper Rema during the 2024 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Original

A look at Rema’s tragic story

The Bounce hitmaker was primarily single-handedly raised by his mother after his dad’s sudden death in 2008. According to Pulse Nigeria, he accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of playing a part in his father’s demise in September 2020.

Tragedy hit the family again in 2015 when Rema lost his elder brother and the person who introduced him to music. On 21 October 2020, the singer narrated the cause behind his brother’s death via an X post that read:

I lost my best friend to Nigeria’s lousy healthcare system. They cut him wrongly while performing surgery by candlelight, and he bled to death.

Where is Rema studying?

Divine attended the Ighile Group of Schools. Although he bagged an admission to study at the University of Lagos in 2022, he was forced to quit due to the 2023 ASUU teaching union strike.

How did Rema start his music career?

The artist discovered his passion for music during high school when he began rapping and singing. Rema’s genre is Afrobeats, Afrorave, hip-hop, trap and pop rap. He gained notoriety after posting a freestyle of D’Prince’s Gucci Gang on Instagram in 2019.

Impressed by his abilities, D’Prince signed him with Don Jazzy’s record label, Jonzing World. Divine’s debut EP, Rema, topped Apple Music’s Nigerian charts the same year. In 2022, he released his first album, Rave & Roses, featuring artists such as Chris Brown and Yseult.

Rema during day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival at Bedrock’s Douglass Site in 2024. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

In October 2023, the rapper performed at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in France. Below is a list of Rema’s songs with their YouTube views as of 17 December 2024:

Dumebi (2019) 81 million views

(2019) 81 million views Calm Down (2022) 624 million views

(2022) 624 million views Ginger Me (2020) 46 million views

(2020) 46 million views Soundgasm (2022) 107 million views

(2022) 107 million views Charm (2022) 104 million views

(2022) 104 million views OZEBA (2024) 15 million views

Exploring Rema’s musical accolades

Since topping the musical charts, the Beamer star has won various awards. These include a City People Music Award, Soundcity MVP Award, Trace Award, AFRIMMA, MTV Video Music Award, and The Headies. These accolades are testaments that Rema’s influence extends beyond Africa.

How rich is Rema?

According to HotNewHipHop and GistReel, Rema’s net worth is $1 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious musical career. Rema has also signed lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Pepsi.

Singer Rema during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2023, Rema’s Rave & Roses Ultra became the first African album to cross two billion streams on Spotify. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Afrobeats star:

Is Rema Igbo or Yoruba?

Although Rema’s tribe is Edo, he seamlessly blends Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba elements into his lyrics for authenticity.

Who are Rema’s parents?

Rema’s father is the late Justice Ikubor, a former chieftain of the PDP party. However, the singer has yet to reveal his mother’s name to the broader public.

Does Rema have a sister?

The Calm Down singer has two sisters: Blossom and Anita Ikubor. Sadly, Divine lost his only brother when he was a teenager.

How tall is Rema?

Divine stands 5 feet inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 64 kilograms (141 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Does Rema have a girlfriend?

Although Rema has been romantically linked with several women, including Justine Skye, Tyla, Tems and Dina Eneje, he has never confirmed any of these relationships. He prefers keeping details about his romantic life under wraps.

Rema during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Who manages Rema?

The rapper is signed with the Nigerian talent management firm Jonzing World and the American record label Interscope.

At Rema’s age of 24, he has achieved global fame thanks to his catchy beats and charismatic personality. With his back-to-back chart-topping hits, it appears the artist is not calming down soon.

READ ALSO: Who is Hannah Barron?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about huntress and social media influencer Hannah Barron. She earned the nickname The Catfish Girl because of her love for catfish noodling.

Originally from South Alabama, Hannah has been hunting with her father since she was young. Check the article for more on her fascinating biography.

Source: Briefly News