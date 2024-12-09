Who are Gervonta Davis’ parents? Meet Garrin Davis and Kenya Brown

The topic surrounding Gervonta Davis’ parents often pops up whenever discussions about his rough childhood arise. Having been raised in a crime and drug-ridden area, the American professional boxer’s story is as intriguing as it is inspiring. Today, he constantly makes headlines in the sports industry thanks to his punching power and ring IQ.

Gervonta at Burr Gymnasium in 2024 (L). The boxer posing for a photo with his parents (R). Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu via Getty Images, @GervontaTankDavis on Facebook (modified by author)

Nicknamed Tank, Gervonta Davis has held the WBA lightweight title since 2023. As of May 2024, ESPN ranks him as the world’s second-best active lightweight. But how did a troublesome kid born to crack-addicted parents become a household name in professional boxing? Discover how the sportsman’s childhood experiences ultimately shaped his life and career.

Gervonta Davis’ profile summary

Full name Gervonta Bryant Davis Other names Tank, Abdul Wahid Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islamic Height 5’5’ (165 cm) Weight 67.5 in (171 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Children 3 Baby mamas Vanessa Posso, Andretta Smothers Parents Kenya Brown and Garrin Davis Siblings 2 (including Demetris Fenwick) Occupation Professional boxer Net worth $10 million Social media Facebook

Who are Gervonta Davis’ parents?

The professional boxer (30 as of 2024) was born on 7 November 1994 to Garrin Davis and Kenya Brown. Tank Davis’ parents often grace their son’s boxing matches and are his greatest cheerleaders.

On 19 December 2015, Davis acknowledged his mom’s input in the boxer he is today via a Facebook post that read:

I got my fighting style from my mother.

The sportsman took to Facebook on 19 June 2016 to celebrate his dad on his special day. He captioned the post:

Happy Father’s Day!

Although Gervonta and his parents share a healthy relationship, it was not easy for him growing up as they both were into drugs. Find out how these difficulties eventually led him to boxing.

Davis and his mom, Kenya, having a good time. Photo: @GervontaTankDavis on Facebook (modified by author)

A difficult start in Baltimore

Gervonta Davis’ birthplace (Baltimore) was an area plagued by crime, drugs and poverty. In fact, he and his brothers spent a few years in different foster homes due to their parent’s addiction. During a November interview with Vlad, Gervonta shared a glimpse of his dark childhood, saying:

Growing up, both of my parents were on drugs. One day, my mother left me and my brother in the house alone, and someone called the child protection service. My grandmother fought for three years to get us out of the foster care system.

If that was not enough, the boxer grew up without a father figure, as his dad was absent from his life for the most part. Davis and his brother were primarily raised by his mother and grandmother.

The impact of Gervonta Davis’ experiences on his behaviour

Gervonta Davis’ childhood difficulties took a toll on him. He often got into trouble throwing punches at everyone who wronged him as a kid. While speaking to Vlad, the boxer revealed some dark stories from his past, stating:

I was troublesome, always fighting in school and on the block. My family probably never thought I would make something out of my life. Demetris was everyone’s favourite.

Garrin and Gervonta enjoying some father-son moments (L). Davis at the State Farm Arena in 2021 (R). Photo: @GervontaTankDavis on Facebook, Prince Williams via Getty Images (modified by author)

Finding solace in boxing

After witnessing one of Davis’ early street fights, one of his uncles thought of channelling his energy towards something positive. He got him a gym membership to train under Coach Calvin Ford.

From 2006 to 2008, Gervonta won three straight National Silver Gloves Championships. He made his professional debut at 18 in 2013 after a win against Desi Williams.

Fast forward to 2021, when he moved to the super lightweight division and won a match against the undefeated WBA champion Mario Barrios. Some other big names he has defeated in the ring include Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin.

Overcoming childhood demons and making millions

Gervonta gives good meaning to the famous phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” According to an April 2023 YouTube Short, Davis disclosed he has moved past his childhood trauma and does not hold it against his folks for his past experiences.

I love my mother regardless of what happened in the past

Gervonta Davis’ uncle’s vision for his nephew ultimately came true. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the boxer has amassed a $10 million fortune thanks to his illustrious boxing career.

Gervonta and his mom posing for the camera (L). The boxer at Capital One Arena in 2023 (R). Photo: @GervontaTankDavis on Facebook, Patrick Smith via Getty Images (modified by author)

FAQs

The sportsman’s celebrity status constantly sparks fans’ interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about Gervonta Davis’ family:

Does Gervonta Davis have a father?

Gervonta Davis’ father, Garrin, hardly stayed around during his childhood. However, in an April 2023 interview with EsNews, the celebrity dad expressed his sentiments about the successful boxer his son grew up to become.

I am proud of my son; he has a strong work ethic. I love him.

What was Gervonta Davis’ childhood like?

Tank’s childhood in Baltimore was difficult. From living in different foster homes to exposure to drugs and violence, he saw it all as a kid.

Who are Gervonta Davis’ brothers?

Although the boxer has two brothers, only one is in the public domain. One of Gervonta Davis’ siblings was separated from the family growing up and taken to a group home. According to Davis, he does not know his whereabouts to this day.

Does Gervonta Davis have a child?

The sportsman has two daughters. He welcomed his first child (Gervanni) with ex-girlfriend Andretta Smothers in June 2018. His second child (Giovanna) was born in October 2021. In June 2024, Vanessa Posso revealed they were expecting their second child together.

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis during a 2022 press conference at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Mike Stobe

Why is Gervonta Davis named Tank?

Davis’ nickname embodies his aggressive fighting style. It originated from his early gym days due to his head size.

Gervonta Davis’ parents are undoubtedly proud of the sportsman their son grew up to be. Despite his rough and bumpy childhood, the professional boxer found a haven in boxing.

