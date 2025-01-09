Thembi Seete showcased her sultry dance moves, including twerking, during Metro FM's end-of-year party, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Fans shared divided opinions, with some applauding her confidence while others criticised her for doing too much and trying to prove she still has it

A viral video of her dance moves reignited debate about her attempts at the Biri Marung dance challenge and staying relevant in the entertainment scene

Thembi Seete is in her dancing era recently, and fans love seeing her have fun. The veteran actress recently got the rumour mill spinning when she hit the stage with hot dance moves.

Thembi Seete’s hot dance moves divided fans. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Seete twerks on stage

Just when you thought Thembi Seete would stick to butchering the Biri Marung dance challenge, the Boom Shaka member turned things up a notch with her sultry dance moves.

Thembi has been making headlines for her lukewarm dance moves lately. The Kings Of Jo'burg actress recently had Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter when she attempted the viral Biri Marung dance challenge again. A video of the star getting down at Metro FM’s end-of-the-year party was recently shared on X by a user with the handle @Am_Blujay. The caption read:

"There is no single Boom Shaka song that requires her to do all that 😂"

Thembi Seete's dance moves divide fans

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star twerking on stage. Some said she was going too far, while others applauded her for doing her best despite the negativity.

@Liihlendimande said:

"When I saw this video I said the same thing 🤣🤣I think she wants to prove a point that she still gat it."

@EvansMathibe commented:

"Is Thembi Seete trapped in a Boom Shaka loop? ..Feels like she's stuck in that era....😔"

@__T_touch wrote:

"She took it too far here."

@Simphiweyinkoci added:

"This thing of not wanting to age is the big problem."

@ZNonjiji wrote:

"I love her so much, but I feel like the dance was unnecessary."

