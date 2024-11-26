Former Gomora co-stars Thembi Seete and actor Zolisa Xaluva were rumoured to be a couple

Musa Khawula alleged that they were exes when he reported on Thembi Seete's stunning look

Mzansi people shared their thoughts on this, saying they need proof that they were once a couple

South African actors Thembi Seete has been alleged to be exes by controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula.

SA was shocked when a blogger claimed that Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva dated. Image: @thembiseete_ on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Did Thembi Seete and Zolis Xaluva date?

The former Gomora co-stars Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva have been linked together. In the former Mzansi Magic series, they were a married couple. However, Musa Khawula shared that they were a couple in real life.

Khawula on X alleged that they were exes when he reported on Thembi Seete's stunning look when she attended the L'Oréal Paris holiday dinner party.

SA reacts to Musa's claim

Netizens reacted to this new claim, saying they find it hard to believe this. Some assume that the spark was ignited during their Gomora days.

@Malume_1995 gushed:

"Thembi doesn't age, she still looks as beautiful. Well done to L'Oréal products."

@Abraham_Zuma asked:

"Sas "Zolisa Xaluva's ex-girlfriend" necessary kodwa?😳"

@FranceRichia gushed:

"The way she doesn’t age? She must share her secret lema 90s."

@palc101

"Chomi Thembi has many achievements but being Zolisa Xaluva’s ex-girlfriend should not be one of them😭"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga

"Is she hitting the gym or on diet?"

@PreciousShange

"Jason used to date Thembi Seete? Was she cheating on the baby daddy she stole from lightskin Lerato Moloi?"

@msjmusa

"Sgaxa, was that during the days of Gomora?"

@Pepto_24

"We know her story, that in person she looks her age."

@Barffoon

"Jason fumbled this!!? People don't know what they want."

