Social media personality Thobeka Majozi celebrated Cassper Nyovest's father on his birthday

Majozi penned a sweet message to him and shared some pictures during a Christmas family get-together

Mzansi reacted to the post with shock, with people saying she should move on while others defended her

Thobeka Majozi wished Cassper Nyovest's father a happy birthday with a sweet message. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's father recently had his birthday celebrations, and one person who showed him love on his special day was his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi.

Thobeka Majozi celebrates Khotso's grandad

Thobeka sent a special message to Cassper Nyovest's father on his birthday. In her sweet message, Majozi said Khotso's grandfather is young at heart, and she was grateful for all he had done for her.

@Musa_Khawula shared on X:

"Thobeka Majozi refers to Cassper Nyovest's dad as her father as she wishes him a happy birthday."

Mzansi reacts to Thobeka's post

Social media users had plenty to say, and the jokes flew. Others asked Majozi to move on as Cassper is married to Pulane.

@Khanyoe_theDJ asked:

"I’m sorry, but why is she not moving on from this family?"

@Thipsy991 expressed:

"A simple grand-pa would suffice 😳"

@buhlelatha said:

"Ama need her to let go and move on eventually 🫶🏽"

@swazikush laughed:

"It's true what they say, if his family loves you, the man can't stand you😂"

@odd_inary_ said:

"The comments here just show that y'all are used the toxic family dynamics. Your child's paternal family is your family nawe. You're literally bonded for life with them."

@Aus_Keke asked:

"A simple "happy birthday to my son's grandad" wasn't enough?"

@aj_millz joked:

"Cassper's fam loves this girl,.. isithembu is the solution here, everyone is happy."

@darkhumor_____ said:

"Wa forsta Thobeka . How are you referring him to your dad when you weren’t even married to the family."

@stronges_tsoul said:

"What she is doing will delay her moving on process she will be 40 and single because the family is doing “sthanda wena skoni”"

@tafola8 shared:

"Technically, he is because she is family with Cassper since she and Cassper have a child. Mother, father and child = family."

Cassper's sister spends time with Thobeka and sister

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Pulane Phoolo, on her birthday.

Fans got an inside look at the rapper's wife's birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, was missing from the couple's celebrations.

