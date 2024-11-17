Global site navigation

Cassper Nyovest’s Sister Tsholofelo Picked Thobeka Majozi and Son Over Pulane Phoolo on Her Birthday
Celebrities

Cassper Nyovest’s Sister Tsholofelo Picked Thobeka Majozi and Son Over Pulane Phoolo on Her Birthday

by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • Cassper Nyovest recently wished his wife Pulane Phoolo a happy birthday on social media with a sweet message
  • Fans of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker got an inside look at the birthday celebrations for the rapper's wife Pulane Phoolo (formerly Mojaki)
  • Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, was clearly missing from the couple's birthday celebrations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassper Nyovest had a small birthday celebration for his wife, Pulane Phoolo. She turned 31, and her husband showered her with love.

Cassper Nyovest's sister Tsholofelo Phoolo visits Thobeka Majozi on Pulane Phoolo's birthday
Cassper Nyovest’s sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, went to be with Thobeka Majozi on Pulane Phoolo's birthday. Image: TheHype Collecter / Facebook / Musa Khawula / X
Source: UGC

Tsholofelo Phoolo has made no secret that she is not behind Cassper Nyovest's union with his childhood best friend. On Pulane Phoolo's birthday, Cassper's sister visited Thobeka Majozi instead.

Tsholofelo Phoolo bunked Pulane Phoolo's birthday

On the day Pulane celebrated her 31st, Cassper Nyovest's sister had an aquarium date with the mother of his child Thobeka. Gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted pictures of Thobeka and Tsholofelo spending time with kids, including Cassper's son, Khotso. See the photos that sparked speculation about lingering tensions in the Phoolo family:

Read also

Masandawana coach Steve Komphela's wife flaunts her R2M Porsche Cayenne

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi

SA comments on Cassper Nyovest's sister's loyalties

People shared their takes on Tsholofelo who remains staunch at Thobeka's side. The rapper's sister has never hidden that she is not fond of her brother's wife.

@segos_royal said:

"Yoh she doesn't like her shame."

@lezoothi argued:

"Still won’t change the fact that he married Pulane, uzoba right."

Read also

Thobeka Majozi's throwback picture surfaces, SA discusses: "She has always been that girl"

@DJMaverickZA commented:

"Those saying, 'As long as her husband is spending time with her' or 'She's married to Cassper not to her sister' oksalayo, she feels the pain. Marrying into a family that doesn't like you and still supports the ex-wife must be really hurting. Wild."

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"I feel like nobody would just leave their friends for someone else because they separated from their siblings. Thobeka and Tsholofelo are friends, and that's it."

@ntokozonyembe15 remarked:

"Imagine your sister in law doesn't like you, always spending time with her brother's ex instead of you."

@Ese7391 said:

"They said that if your sister-in-law doesn't like you, then are the real makoti (bride)."

Cassper Nyovest steps out with wife Pulane after cheating drama

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and his stunning wife Pulane Phoolo were recently spotted at Kabza De Small's Pianohub in Soweto days after the cheating scandal that shook the internet.

Read also

Simphiwe Ngema looks stunning at her maternity shoot, fans gush as they await baby's arrival

It's business as usual for Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest, who shot to the top of the social media trending list over his baby mama Thobeka's explosive revelation.

The rapper, who has since apologised for cheating, recently stepped out with his wife, Pulane Phoolo. A picture of the Amademoni rapper allegedly leaving Kabza De Small's newly opened Pianohub in Soweto

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: