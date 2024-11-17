Cassper Nyovest recently wished his wife Pulane Phoolo a happy birthday on social media with a sweet message

Fans of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker got an inside look at the birthday celebrations for the rapper's wife Pulane Phoolo (formerly Mojaki)

Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, was clearly missing from the couple's birthday celebrations

Cassper Nyovest had a small birthday celebration for his wife, Pulane Phoolo. She turned 31, and her husband showered her with love.

Cassper Nyovest’s sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, went to be with Thobeka Majozi on Pulane Phoolo's birthday. Image: TheHype Collecter / Facebook / Musa Khawula / X

Tsholofelo Phoolo has made no secret that she is not behind Cassper Nyovest's union with his childhood best friend. On Pulane Phoolo's birthday, Cassper's sister visited Thobeka Majozi instead.

Tsholofelo Phoolo bunked Pulane Phoolo's birthday

On the day Pulane celebrated her 31st, Cassper Nyovest's sister had an aquarium date with the mother of his child Thobeka. Gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted pictures of Thobeka and Tsholofelo spending time with kids, including Cassper's son, Khotso. See the photos that sparked speculation about lingering tensions in the Phoolo family:

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi

Cassper Nyovest had a child with Thobeka Majozi and they were thought to be a couple since the child's birth.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that they had broken up and that he was on a religious journey in February 2024.

In April 2024, Cassper Nyovest suddenly got married to his childhood best friend Pulane Phoolo from Mafikeng.

Thobeka Majozi later detailed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her while their child was fighting cancer.

SA comments on Cassper Nyovest's sister's loyalties

People shared their takes on Tsholofelo who remains staunch at Thobeka's side. The rapper's sister has never hidden that she is not fond of her brother's wife.

@segos_royal said:

"Yoh she doesn't like her shame."

@lezoothi argued:

"Still won’t change the fact that he married Pulane, uzoba right."

@DJMaverickZA commented:

"Those saying, 'As long as her husband is spending time with her' or 'She's married to Cassper not to her sister' oksalayo, she feels the pain. Marrying into a family that doesn't like you and still supports the ex-wife must be really hurting. Wild."

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"I feel like nobody would just leave their friends for someone else because they separated from their siblings. Thobeka and Tsholofelo are friends, and that's it."

@ntokozonyembe15 remarked:

"Imagine your sister in law doesn't like you, always spending time with her brother's ex instead of you."

@Ese7391 said:

"They said that if your sister-in-law doesn't like you, then are the real makoti (bride)."

Cassper Nyovest steps out with wife Pulane after cheating drama

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and his stunning wife Pulane Phoolo were recently spotted at Kabza De Small's Pianohub in Soweto days after the cheating scandal that shook the internet.

It's business as usual for Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest, who shot to the top of the social media trending list over his baby mama Thobeka's explosive revelation.

The rapper, who has since apologised for cheating, recently stepped out with his wife, Pulane Phoolo. A picture of the Amademoni rapper allegedly leaving Kabza De Small's newly opened Pianohub in Soweto

