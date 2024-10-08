Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, were spotted at Kabza De Small's Pianohub in Soweto, days after his cheating scandal surfaced online

Social media reactions were mixed, with users questioning Cassper's behaviour, given his claim of being a born-again Christian

Critics also noted the contrast between his public appearances with Pulane and his previous discretion with his baby mama, Thobeka

Cassper Nyovest and his stunning wife Pulane Mojaki were recently spotted at Kabza De Small's Pianohub in Soweto days after the cheating scandal that shook the internet.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane go clubbing together

It's business as usual for Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest, who shot to the top of the social media trending list over his baby mama Thobeka's explosive revelation.

The rapper, who has since apologised for cheating, recently stepped out with his wife, Pulane Mojaki. A picture of the Amademoni rapper allegedly leaving Kabza De Small's newly opened Pianohub in Soweto was shared on X by MDN News with the caption:

"Cassper Nyovest with his wife Pulane, last night at Pianohub Soweto."

Mzansi reacts to picture of Cassper and his wife

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the couple's picture went viral. Some questioned why he still goes to club after becoming a born-again Christian.

@_WiseySA2 said:

"Is he a born-again Christian or just a religious Christian?"

@juicystory_xciv commented:

"Cassper is really a pastor? we know he can do anything for the clout."

@__T_touch wrote:

"Baby mama is mad coz he never did any of this with her."

@AshleighAmberl1 added:

"I would like to know why she goes with him to the club. As newly weds should they not be on honeymoon?"

@Just_Dave_SA added:

"He was quite private with Bexx now all of a sudden he is always in the spotlight with the now wife."

Thobeka Majozi’s sister Nolifa takes subtle dig at Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is still a top trending topic in Mzansi after the cheating saga that his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, popularly known as Bexx, shared on social media. The star took accountability for the allegations and publicly apologised to Bexx.

Cassper Nyovest's apology video split social media. Some praised him for admitting he was wrong for cheating on his baby mama while their son fought for his life. Others felt the apology was damage control because his secret had been shared.

