Kabza De Small has officially launched his much-anticipated club, PianoHub, in Soweto, drawing attention after previously postponing the event

Top stars like DJ Black Coffee, Oskido, and Oscar Mbo attended the launch, as seen in a video circulating on social media

DJ Maphorisa’s absence sparked mixed reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment while others congratulated Kabza

Kabza De Small has finally launched his much-awaited club, PianoHub, in Soweto. Videos circulating on social media show that some of Mzansi's top stars attended the launch.

Kabza De Small launched his club at a star-studded event. Image: @oskidoibelieve, @kabelomotha and @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Inside Kabza De Small's club launch

Amapiano star Kabza De Small has officially opened his club. PianoHub has been on Mzansi's radar since the star shared news about the club on social media. Kabza trended when he postponed the launch due to unforeseen circumstances.

The club finally opened, and the industry's top brass attended the event. A video shared on X by Musa Khawula shows that stars like Oscar Mbo, DJ Black Coffee and Oskido attended the glamorous event. The post read:

"Black Coffee, Oskido, Oscar Mbo with Kabza De Small at the opening night of Piano Hub; Soweto."

Kabza De Small's video receives mixed reactions

Social media users could not help but notice that DJ Maphorisa was not in the video. Many expressed disappointment over Phori missing the event. Others congratulated Kabza on his new club.

@_WiseySA2 asked:

"Where is Maphorisa?"

@Ms_Logical commented:

"At least Phori isn’t in it."

@Lets69309242 said:

"A lot of DJs put pianohub on their status Marr Maphorisa dololo 😏"

@sirbongz_za added:

"So Black Coffee’s Deep House music won’t be played in the Piano Hub club."

@MRSPORTIF noted:

"Congratulations."

Kabza De Small and Mawhoo's song a hit among fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a snippet of Kabza De Small and Mawhoo's new song is driving Mzansi social media users crazy. Fans think the two stars should collaborate on more products.

South African music lovers are in for a treat as Kabza De Small and Mawhoo are busy creating hits in the studio. The stars have been hailed for always making great music together.

Source: Briefly News