Kabza De Small Gives Another Update on His Club PianoHub: “Everything Is on Track for the Launch”
- Amapiano star Kabza De Small updated Mzansi on his much-awaited club, PianoHub, stating that it is almost finished after previous delays
- The star explained that contractor issues and his absence had caused postponements, but they have overcome these hurdles, and the launch is back on track
- Kabza De Small asked fans for patience as he ensured everything was perfect for the upcoming launch
Amapiano star Kabza De Small has updated Mzansi on his much-awaited club, PianoHub. The star, who previously announced postponing his club's launch, said he is doing the final touches.
Kabza De Small says his club is almost finished
South Africans are anxiously waiting for Kabza De Small's club, PianoHub, to launch. The star has been teasing the launch for months.
Kabza De Small spoke to TimesLIVE about the club and assured fans everything is on course for the launch. He also noted that the contractors missed the deadlines because he was not around to oversee the projects in person. The star shared that they overcame the hurdles, and his plan is back on course.
"I'm happy to tell you minor glitches need to be sorted. I'm launching it soon."
Kabza De Small asks Mzansi for patience
Kabza De Small knows his fans can barely wait for PianoHub to open its doors to the public, but he asked for a bit of patience. He said he wants everything to be patient for the launch, which will happen soon.
For those who do not know, Kabza previously issued a statement announcing the postponement of the launch date. He explained that the contractors had let him down.
