Stephane Aziz Ki has opened up on the reason Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign him ahead of Yanga SC two years ago

The Burkina Faso international is rated as one of the best players in the Tanzanian Premier League for the past two seasons

The former Asec Mimosas forward also explained the sacrifices the Young Africans president made to sign him in 2022

Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki has explained how Premier League giants Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to sign him before opting for a move to Tanzania in 2022.

The Glamour Boys were reportedly offered the chance to sign the Burkina Faso forward in the previous two summer transfer windows, but the move didn't later go through.

He was named the best player in the Tanzanian league last season and the highest goalscorer despite being a midfielder.

Stephane Aziz Ki unveiled the reason Kaizer Chiefs missed out on his signature before joining Young Africans two seasons ago. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Aziz Ki explains why Kaizer Chiefs missed out on him

In an interview with South African media outlet iDiskiTimes, Aziz Ki confirmed that the Soweto giants were interested in signing him in 2022 while he was still with Ivorian side Asec Mimosas. Still, the PSL club didn't do enough to win the race.

The Burkinabe forward narrated the sacrifices the Young Africans president made to convince him to join the Tanzanian Premier League giants that summer.

"Yes, I know they [Chiefs] wanted me," Aziz said.

"But when someone comes and shows you this respect because the President of Yanga came to see me when I was playing against RS Berkane in Morocco."

The former Asec Mimosas star claimed the Yanga SC President spoke to him in front of his family to make him feel special and to show how important it is for him to join the club.

"After that, they came to my family and spoke to me in front of my mother; that was already too much for me; that was special," he added.

The 28-year-old implied that Young Africans showed more seriousness in the deal than Kaizer Chiefs that year.

"This showed me their seriousness; they came all the way from Dar es Salaam to my family, not just calling and saying, 'Aziz, we've got an offer for you.' I also appreciated and trusted this project and the way it came; I was ready to come and join them."

Motaung Jr gives update on Chiefs' transfer plans

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr. gave a new update on transfer plans at Kaizer Chiefs after Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer.

Amakhosi are one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, having already signed four players: Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, Gaston Sirino, and Fiacre Ntwari during this window.

