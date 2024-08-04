Percy Tau has been tipped to leave Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly due to uncertainty over his future

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau's future at Al Ahly is still up in the air, as a possible exit from the Egyptian giants is still likely.

Libyan club Asswehly SC has confirmed that they are not interested in signing Tau amid rumours linking it to the former Club Brugge star.

Briefly News outlines a few reasons Nasreddine Nabi should consider signing the South African international for Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

Reasons Nabi should sign Tau this summer

1 Experience:

Kaizer Chiefs are in dire need of experienced players after Nabi confirmed that it was one of the things they lacked during their 4-0 thrashing against Young Africans.

Tau is one of the most experienced South African players we have presently. He has played in the English Premier League, Belgian, and Egyptian leagues.

He's definitely someone Nabi can build his new team around and able to lead the pack of youngsters at the club.

2 PSL tested:

Tau's experience caught across just playing in Europe; he also had a good run in the Premier Soccer League.

The Bafana Bafana star spent five seasons in the South African league with Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to England in 2018.

He won the PSL twice and was also named the player of the season in the 2017-19 campaign.

The 30-year-old forward is familiar with the Betway PSL and would be helpful in Nabi's setup.

3 Creativity:

Kaizer Chiefs also lack creative players going forward, which is an aspect Tau can cover for Amakhosi.

The Soweto giants released Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe this summer and need to fill in the attacking midfield role with an experienced player like Tau.

4 Versatility:

The South African International is a versatile player who can play different positions in attack.

The former Brighton star can play as a left or right winger and can also act as a supporting striker or false nine.

Nabi, getting a player like Tau gives him more options for attack.

