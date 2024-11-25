Thembi Seete joined the viral Biri Marung TikTok dance challenge, wowing fans with her impressive moves in a video shared online

Social media users praised the former Gomora actress for her ageless beauty, with many marvelling at her youthful appearance

Fans flooded the post with admiration, jokingly asking for her secret to looking so young while pushing 60

A video of Thembi Seete grooving to the viral Biri Marung TikTok challenge has gone viral on social media. Fans were impressed by the actress' ageless beauty.

Thembi Seete wowed fans with her dance moves. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete joins viral TikTok trend

Yho! Thembi Seete had fans talking when she hopped onto the viral Biri Marung dance challenge. The former Gomora actress, praised for looking younger than her age, stunned in the new video.

A video of the star in her element was shared on X by the popular page MDN News. The clip showed Thembi dancing and having fun in her bedroom. The caption read:

"Thembi Seete showing off her dance moves."

Fans can't get enough of Thembi Seete's moves

Social media users loved the star's moves. Some even asked her for her secret to staying forever young because she doesn't look a day over 35.

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"Wow at 64 she's still move like that."

@Jad,ePalac,e1976 commentmoving@RabeNgege wrote:

"Boom Shaka style."

@KelebogileKhase added:

"Ausi Thembi please rest hle. Omotle we love you Mara no."

@GogeLerato41556 added:

"Since when is 47, 64? She is 2 years older then me cause she's my generation and I'm in exactly the same shape. Best time of my life to be over 40. Dont even wish I was younger."

