Bontle Modiselle is on an international tour to promote her new movie Piano Love , which premieres on Netflix on 6 September

The Piano Love London premiere was a success, with Bontle sharing highlights on Instagram and fans praising her stunning look

Social media users, including celebrities, showered her with compliments, celebrating her achievements and representing South Africa abroad

Bontle Modiselle is taking her talents internationally, and we love it for her. The award-winning choreographer and TV presenter recently stepped on necks with her stunning look.

Bontle Modiselle rocked a cute outfit at the 'Piano Love' London premiere. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Bontle Modiselle's Piano Love premieres in London

South African star Bontle Modiselle is on tour to promote her new movie Piano Love, which premieres on streaming giant Netflix on Friday, 6 September. The much-awaited film features industry heavyweights, including Givenman Stuurman, rapper Kwesta, Bheki Sibiya, and Peter Mashigo.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bontle Modiselle gave her fans a glimpse of how the London premiere went down. Fans congratulated her on another successful premiere after another premiere in South Africa. She wrote:

"PIANO LOVE LONDON PREMIERE - What a time! 🇿🇦 🇬🇧 Tomorrow is officially PIANO LOVE DAY! Surreal. Dankie Mpilo. Dankie @netflixsa. Dankie @blackbrain_sa. Asambe!"

Fans react to Bontle Modiselle's post

Social media users could not get enough of Mama Ka Afrika's stunning look at the Piano Love London premiere. Many agreed that she ate and left no crumbs.

@simzngema said:

"Bathong Bontle🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@iamzintleyekelo commented:

"What do you even mean🔥😍😍😍"

@miss.t1na added:

"It’s a Piano Love date🔥🔥"

@chels_sloan wrote:

"I love you ❤️❤️❤️"

@siwe_supastar added:

"Please hang the first frame on a wall. So aesthetically pleasing✨️"

@t_eekay_em said:

"😍 You are LITERALLY the epitome of your name 😭🥹 yoh 🔥😍."

@anathinkwanyana commented:

"🔥🔥You're an amazing star. SA is proud of you"

Bonang Matheba reflects on her show B’Dazzled

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Bonang Matheba has many things to be grateful for, including the second season of her show B'Dazzled, broadcast on S3. She reflected on the journey of the reality TV show.

South Africa's Queen B, Bonang Matheba, has frequently made headlines on social media after the announcement that her reality TV show B'Dazzled will be broadcast on S3 ( previously known as SABC 3).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News