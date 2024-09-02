South African dancer Bontle Modiselle recently looked all sorts of ravishing in her pictures

The star was dressed in a cute pink puffy dress at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix Movie Piano Love

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions regarding Bontle Modiselle's dress

Bontle Modiselle looked cute in a pink puffy dress. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

The South African dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion sense at star-studded events.

Bontle Modiselle stuns in pink dress at premiere of Piano Love

Once again, rapper Priddy Ugly's wife, Bontle Modiselle, caused a stir on social media regarding her outfit at the star-studded movie Premiere in Johannesburg.

Recently, the star shared pictures on her Instagram page of herself dressed in a cute pink puffy dress at the screening of her upcoming Netflix movie Piano Love.

She captioned the pictures:

"Your dreams?! Absolutely Possible! What an epic night. Piano Love SA Premiere went a little something like this. 5 days to go until the world sees it. 6 September | Only on @netflixsa | @blackbrain_sa."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the picture of Modiselle on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Bontle Modiselle at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie Piano Love."

See the post below:

Fans have mixed reactions regarding Bontle's dress

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions regarding the dancer's puffy dress. See some of the comments below:

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"Well I can't wait to see the movie."

@Liihlendimande said:

"@BontleModiselle deserves to have her own reality show. I think it would be cool to know more about her and her dancing career. This could inspire more dancers."

@Simpin_me commented:

"The way we've never seen an elegant dress, it's always a flamingo or a peacock."

@mhlangathobeka1 mentioned:

"Whoever designs this gorgeous girl's outfits must be jailed, I'm tired of pretending...she needs a stylist."

@SinglySingle responded:

"Lol ever since I saw her in blue dress. I just wish she could stick to that."

@MphoTM replied:

"About to waste another 2 hours of my life."

