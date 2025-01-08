Khaya Mthethwa Introduces the ‘Livela Kuwe’ Dance Challenge, Mzansi Unimpressed: “Bro Can’t Dance”
- Khaya Mthethwa launched the Livela Kuwe dance challenge with a viral video, kicking off the year with a new trend for music lovers
- Other stars like Tyla and DJ Maphorisa have also introduced popular dance challenges, including Tyla's collaboration with Maphorisa during her Mzansi visit
- Social media users criticized Khaya's dance moves, urging him to stick to singing, with some calling the challenge unimpressive and uninspired
Popular singer and songwriter Khaya Mthethwa has launched a new, fun, and exciting dance challenge for his fans. The star demonstrated how to do it in a viral video.
Khaya Mthethwa is starting the year with a bang by setting a new trend for music lovers. The star is not the only one who has introduced new dance trends on social media.
Grammy Award-winning star Tyla recently wowed fans with her creativity when she introduced a new dance challenge while hanging out with DJ Maphorisa during her visit to Mzansi. DJ Maphorisa also had the streets buzzing when he launched the Manzi Nte dance challenge.
Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Khaya Mthethwa and three others enjoying the Livela Kuwe dance challenge. Take a look at the video below.
Fans react to Khaya Mthethwa's dance challenge
Social media users were not impressed by the star's dance moves. Many said he should stick to singing and writing songs.
@m_kobene said:
"What a joke !!!!"
@Oracle5152 wrote:
"We need to be honest sometimes…."
@BeardedPriest1 commented:
"Bro can’t dance Shem."
@tumelo_br added:
"Just get Maphorisa on the song and challenge, maybe he can cook it better!!"
@nolomoifa said:
"Enough with these challenges now... don't people have something useful to do? 🤨🚮"
@lerotomaxim commented:
"Just hands and frozen bodies? Doesn't have that thing, throw that thing to the rubbish bin."
Cassper Nyovest and wife Pulane introduce new dance challenge
In similar news, Briefly News reported that It looks like Cassper Nyovest is back with another dance challenge, and this time, he recruited his wife.
Cassper Nyovest introduces new dance Cassper Nyovest ushered in the new year on a high note, and it looks like he's not done with the celebrations.
