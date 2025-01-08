Ayanda Thabethe is engaged to her baby daddy, Peter Matsimb,e and she has been flaunting her engagement ring ever since

The former Top Billing presenter had a dreamy engagement ceremony with controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to this, saying it would end in tears, while others admired the gorgeous ring

Ayanda Thabethe is not letting people rest from seeing her stunning engagement ring.

Ayanda Thabethe has flaunted her engagement ring. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her massive ring

Ayanda Thabethe is engaged to be married to controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe. The former TV personality announced her engagement on Instagram and slammed rumours that she stole Matsimbe from a woman.

"You are the perfect sunset where my quest for love has found its ending and the spectacular sunrise where my most meaningful adventure begins. Thank you for the greatest gift of all: your heart and our sons. I am deeply honoured to be your first and only wife, the one God has chosen to share this lifetime of love with you."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On her Instagram stories, Ayanda showed off the massive rock while she was holding the steering wheel. Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted it on X.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Ayanda's engagement ring

This is how some people reacted to Ayanda's massive rock:

@OfficialPhiwah joked:

"Ayanda is expensive. That boy from Dream Team was not going to survive here."

@ChrisEcxel102 exclaimed:

"Daaamn! That some beautiful stone."

@Tidoo_Wax hailed:

"Beautiful."

@TumiGabuza shared:

"At least she has a big rock with she can invest it."

@Nothando_Ro lauded:

"Congratulations to her. That's a rock right there."

@Burnerburnerac5 exaggerated:

"Her ring could pay off the entire timeline's outstanding student fees. That's how expensive it is."

@okayokuhle asked:

"Seeing a lot of women wearing engagement rings on the left lately? I thought it stayed on the right until after the wedding."

Inside Ayanda's engagement ceremony

In more Ayanda Thabethe news, Briefly News reported that the TV personality first hinted at being engaged when she posted the engagement ring on her close friends, but her friends leaked it.

She then posted a video from her engagement ceremony and it looked like a dream. Mzansi was in awe at how loaded Matsimbe is, looking at the engagement ring he got for Thabethe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News