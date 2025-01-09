A South African content creator captured hearts when her partner surprised her with a romantic proposal during their Bali vacation

Forever Living Products ambassador @oumaphetla shared the special moment where she was left stunned as her boyfriend got down on one knee

Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple's love story

A woman posted a video of her bae taking her out to bail and then surprising her by popping the question while sightseeing. Images: @oumaphetla

Source: TikTok

Content creator @oumaphetla posted a heartwarming video capturing her surprise engagement in Bali. The clip shows her partner catching her off guard with a proposal that left her so stunned she had to sit down.

When he knelt and presented the ring, her excited reaction had viewers smiling. The creator captioned her post:

"Love always wins... when he takes you to Bali to propose."

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Beyond the proposal

The newly engaged content creator is known for sharing travel content and her work as a Forever Living Products ambassador.

The company, founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, has grown into a global wellness and beauty brand operating in over 140 countries, focusing on aloe vera-based products.

Mzansi celebrates love

The romantic moment touched many hearts:

@EmmaPhetla shared:

"I love seeing you get loved loudly and be happy. You deserve all the happiness has to offer. If mani was here she'd say 'Mara bo Ouma ba rata dilo Maria' gossiping about you while being proud 😅🥰"

@kgomotsoP27 blessed:

"May the Lord seal this Union with his Super Glue 🥰 Congratulations!! At the right time, I the Lord will make it happen!!!"

@NomkhithaSishiqa celebrated:

"Congratulations 😁 Love is so beautiful."

@SibongileMarumulo wished:

"Awww, this is awesome, congratulations Ouma. May you grow together in love 🥂"

@Nondaba1 exclaimed:

"Wow wow wow nice, so sweet and awesome... 👌🔥👏"

@PumezaMakasi gushed:

"Ohh Ouma 😍❤️ wish you all the best guys. Beautiful!"

@mphormoeng asked:

"What was happening in your mind you Took too long to accept?"

@OumaPhetlaLetumile responded:

"I was feeling dizzy from the Bali swing😅"

More love stories making headlines

An American man's attempt at traditional lobola negotiations had South Africans sharing mixed reactions.

A controversial age-gap engagement between a 19-year-old and a 67-year-old sparked heated online debates.

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe's engagement ring reveal got Mzansi talking.

Source: Briefly News