“Love Always Wins”: SA Couple’s Bali Engagement Has Mzansi in Their Feelings
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A South African content creator captured hearts when her partner surprised her with a romantic proposal during their Bali vacation
  • Forever Living Products ambassador @oumaphetla shared the special moment where she was left stunned as her boyfriend got down on one knee
  • Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple's love story

Woman's video on surprise Bali proposal went viral on Tiktok.
A woman posted a video of her bae taking her out to bail and then surprising her by popping the question while sightseeing. Images: @oumaphetla
Source: TikTok

Content creator @oumaphetla posted a heartwarming video capturing her surprise engagement in Bali. The clip shows her partner catching her off guard with a proposal that left her so stunned she had to sit down.

When he knelt and presented the ring, her excited reaction had viewers smiling. The creator captioned her post:

"Love always wins... when he takes you to Bali to propose."

Watch the video below.

Beyond the proposal

The newly engaged content creator is known for sharing travel content and her work as a Forever Living Products ambassador.

The company, founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, has grown into a global wellness and beauty brand operating in over 140 countries, focusing on aloe vera-based products.

Mzansi celebrates love

The romantic moment touched many hearts:

@EmmaPhetla shared:

"I love seeing you get loved loudly and be happy. You deserve all the happiness has to offer. If mani was here she'd say 'Mara bo Ouma ba rata dilo Maria' gossiping about you while being proud 😅🥰"

@kgomotsoP27 blessed:

"May the Lord seal this Union with his Super Glue 🥰 Congratulations!! At the right time, I the Lord will make it happen!!!"

@NomkhithaSishiqa celebrated:

"Congratulations 😁 Love is so beautiful."

@SibongileMarumulo wished:

"Awww, this is awesome, congratulations Ouma. May you grow together in love 🥂"

@Nondaba1 exclaimed:

"Wow wow wow nice, so sweet and awesome... 👌🔥👏"

@PumezaMakasi gushed:

"Ohh Ouma 😍❤️ wish you all the best guys. Beautiful!"

@mphormoeng asked:

"What was happening in your mind you Took too long to accept?"

@OumaPhetlaLetumile responded:

"I was feeling dizzy from the Bali swing😅"

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

