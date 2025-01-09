“God Chose the Right Career”: Woman Thanks Dad for Life-Changing Engineering Advice
- A young woman took to TikTok to share her gratitude towards her father who advised her to pursue Metallurgical Engineering
- Content creator @_dizengs posted a video dancing and lip-syncing while expressing appreciation for the career guidance that changed her life
- South Africans flooded her comments with support, with fellow engineers and aspiring students sharing their career journeys
Content creator @_dizengs posted a video on TikTok where she's seen dancing and lip-syncing while expressing her gratitude.
In her caption, she thanks her father who advised her to study Metallurgical Engineering, a decision that shaped her future.
Understanding metallurgical engineering
Metallurgical Engineering is a specialized field that focuses on the extraction and processing of metals from their ores. These engineers work in various industries, including mining, manufacturing, and research facilities, where they oversee metal production processes and quality control.
To pursue this career in South Africa, students need strong academic foundations. Requirements include a National Senior Certificate with university endorsement, Level 6 Mathematics, Level 5 Physical Sciences, and a minimum APS score of 35.
Most universities also require good English proficiency, and some may conduct additional entrance assessments.
Mzansi celebrates career choice
The video resonated with many viewers:
@Maxwell connected:
"Fellow metallurgical engineer here ✌️"
@OndelaMatshoba noted:
"Now you earn over R100k when you have over time ni rich kakubi nina😩"
@MissGorge shared:
"This was my dream in high school when everyone was choosing famous courses but Mina? I was into mining 😭🥹 God decided otherwise."
@MannaNdzai praised:
"I love how you say he 'advised' you, not 'forced' you! That's a good father right there 💞💞💞 Happy for you sthandwa!"
@MsP reflected:
"The type of engineer I wanted to become. But God was like 'wa re bana ba ka ba ile go rutwa le mang?'😭😩"
@GogoNoziwekaaJiyane applauded:
"Congratulations to you 👏 🙌 ❤️💖 for not taking your fathers advice for granted 👏 👏👏"
@kerese cheered:
"Oh girl congratulations and to your father. We want to see production 😂😂🥰"
Source: Briefly News
