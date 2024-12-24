South African celebrities inspired fans in 2024 by prioritising education, with many proudly celebrating their graduations

Dr Musa Mthombeni became a Diagnostic Radiologist, DJ Cleo earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wits University, and actress Phindile Gwala graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce with 10 distinctions

Former Malaika singer Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo completed multiple qualifications, including a Music Business programme and a paralegal certification

South African celebrities are setting inspiring examples by prioritising education. In 2024, many stars proudly wore their graduation regalia, earning admiration from fans for their dedication to learning.

Celebrities who graduated in 2024

Mzansi celebs from different industries managed to juggle their busy lifestyles and careers with their studies. Dr Musa Mthombeni, DJ Cleo, Phindile Gwala and Matshediso Mholo are among the many who completed their studies.

Child star turned medical professional Dr Musa Mthombeni made headlines after earning his qualification from The College of Medicine of South Africa. He is now a proud and accomplished Diagnostic Radiologist.

DJ Cleo also made his fans and followers proud when he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Wits University.

Actress Phindile Gwala also beamed with pride when she announced she was a Bachelor of Commerce graduate. Phindile penned a lengthy caption that read:

"This has been a long road. The milestone achieved, I am grateful and to God be the glory for His mercies endures forever. Today I am a Bachelor of Commerce Graduate with 10 distinctions."

Former Malaika band member Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo bagged several qualifications this year. The talented singer shared her success with her fans and followers on social media.

According to the posts, Tshedi completed her short learning programme in The Music Business (SLP) at the Boston City Campus. She also bagged a paralegal qualification.

