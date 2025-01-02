A woman shared her inspiring career progression from working as a university cleaner while studying towards her honours in environmental sciences

Despite facing setbacks including a toxic work environment and unemployment, she used her savings to start a successful construction company

Her persistence and faith led to securing her dream environmental position in 2024, along with purchasing her first home

A woman shared her journey on Tiktok from toilet cleaner at her uni to landing her dream job and owning a company in mid-2024. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @apfe_gets_fit

TikTok creator @apfe_gets_fit, known for her Christian content, shared her remarkable career transformation.

Starting as a university cleaner earning R2,000, she managed to complete her honours degree in environmental sciences while maintaining her cleaning job.

From setback to comeback

After completing her master's, she landed an entry-level environmental officer position. However, the toxic work environment forced her to quit with minimal savings.

During this challenging period, she shaved her head, moved back home, and maintained her faith through regular church attendance and prayer.

Then, using her savings, she ventured into construction, starting as a subcontractor. Her business grew to employ others, and by mid-2024, she secured her dream environmental position and purchased her first home.

Mzansi reacts to inspiring story

@user1238547474748484 related:

"Me sitting at home for the longest time with my environmental degree🥺"

@MOLEKS98 shared:

"Typing sitting under a tree as I work at toilets with my honours in Environmental Management 😪😪Whatever you said in your prayer. Amen!"

@Prudence affirmed:

"Try God! He is a provider. Just try Him 😭😭 He makes the impossible possible🙌🙌🙌"

@hlulani.ndobe1 confessed:

"I run from doing Chem eng honours to Bsc Hon environmental management hoping for the green pasture."

@mondehzum1 hoped:

"Watching this as an environmental management graduate... May God answer our prayers 🙏 ❤️"

@nandipooe thanked:

"Thank you for the testimony Sisi, it gives us hope."

@eloh_beauty reflected:

"His timing is always perfect. We lose His plan because we call it suffering instead it was preparation 🙏🏽"

@Lungsta blessed:

"Such boss moves, may he always keep you under his wing."

Other success stories making waves

