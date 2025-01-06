South Africans were floored by an American man calling on his bride’s family on lobola day

The gent had his brother accompanying him and two Zulu men who’d help translate the proceedings

Social media users could not get over the soon-to-be husband’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments

An American man flew to lobola his dream lady in South Africa, and dusted Mzansi with how he introduced himself to her Zulu family.

An American man flew to South Africa to marry his dream woman. Image: @chefzeekhoza

Source: TikTok

One of the bride's family members documented the hilarious moment and floored the internet with the foreign guy's behaviour.

American groom calls on bride’s family on lobola day

An interracial couple decided to tie the knot at the beginning of 2025, and their lobola video went viral online. One of the bride’s family members in Steenbok filmed a cute clip of the American groom calling on the family to open the gate for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The first step would be for the groom to recite his bride’s clan names to capture the attention of his future in-laws. From there, he’d plead his case to access the bride’s home and start the lobola negotiations.

This groom was exciting to watch. Although he was unfamiliar with the strict cultural proceedings of the ceremony, he made a lot of effort to be noticed. He screamed from the top of his lungs for the family to open the gate, which floored many South Africans.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by groom during lobola negotiations

Social media users engaged with the hilarious post and helped generate 1.9 million views and a thread of over 6.8K comments:

@Mmaphuti hilariously confessed:

“Yho, my family would call me ‘Siyakhulekela’ from that day.”

@Caro👑 was convinced:

“South Africa is a small heaven, I promise you.”

@nompumelelofloren pointed out:

“It's the way he's standing for me, confidence galore.”

@Victoria Meisa826 was inspired:

“When I’m ready to date, I’m going for a white man.”

@Sharon highlighted:

“I love this. When a man loves a woman, no culture, language and race will be a barrier.”

@Tshepo Stuurman was dusted:

“He probably thinks this is Lion King.”

3 More lobola stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News