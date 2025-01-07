“Marriage Material, Not Money Material”: 19 and 67-Year-Old’s Engagement Sparks Debate
- A content creator's post featuring a 19-year-old woman's engagement to a 67-year-old man went viral, with the couple showing off their ring in a loving embrace
- The post sparked conversations about age-gap relationships in SA, where recent Stats SA data shows men typically marry younger women, though usually with smaller age differences
- Mzansi's social media users had mixed reactions to the relationship, with some supporting their love while others expressed concern about the significant age gap
Content creator @benanyim3, known for sharing relationship content, posted an image that got Mzansi talking. The photo shows a newly engaged couple, with the 67-year-old groom-to-be proudly holding up his 19-year-old fiancée's hand to display her ring.
Watch the video below.
Age gap relationships on the rise
South Africa has seen an increase in age-gap relationships over recent years. While Stats SA reports most marriages have the groom being older than the bride, the typical age difference is much smaller, with the median age for grooms being 37 and brides 33 years old in recent studies.
Mzansi shares their thoughts
@Neptune_Motedi wrote:
"We look we don't judge."
@sibongile supported:
"As long as you're happy baby🥰🥰"
@Ntombi_yo_mswati defended:
"Mina, I say go for it older men are much better than intanga zethu badlala ngathi. They have too many eyes."
@motswala blessed:
"Bless this marriage ❤️ Two people who love each other."
@user705706293665 stated simply, unimpressed:
"Security!"
@Fortunate_Zisemgwe noticed:
"But the hubby is not wearing his ring😉😜"
@Benanyim responded:
"He has it in his right hand."
@Chabodo worried:
"Our daughters are not safe guyz😳"
@Mandla_Sibiya questioned:
"I blame the girl's parents bavume kanjani bona🤔"
Other relationship stories making waves
- A 19-year-old woman's relationship with a 42-year-old man went viral on TikTok, with relationship experts weighing in on the psychological factors behind age-gap relationships.
- Women across Mzansi opened up about their preference for dating older men, with one lady sharing her experience of having a partner 22 years her senior.
- An engagement announcement between a couple with a 48-year age gap sparked a heated online debate, with social media divided between supporting love and expressing concern.
