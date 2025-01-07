Global site navigation

“I Was Here Always”: Gent Celebrating Son’s Birthday on Side of Road Moves SA
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A father's heartbreaking video shows him celebrating his 9-year-old son's birthday from the roadside after being denied access for two years
  • Content creator @sicelombonani shared his first TikTok post showing him holding a cake, balloons, and gifts while singing 'happy birthday' under a tree
  • The emotional moment sparked intense discussions about parental rights in SA, with many parents sharing similar experiences of being separated from their children

A man's video of celebrating his son's birthday on a roadside goes viral.
A man posted a video of himself singing happy birthday to his son who he isn't allowed to see, on the side of a road. His video went viral. Imges: @sicelombonani
Source: TikTok

In a touching video that had Mzansi reaching for tissues, TikTok user @sicelombonani showed up outside his son's house with birthday celebrations in hand.

The father, who hasn't been allowed to see his child since he was seven, brought a cake with a number nine candle, balloons, and gifts.

Watch the video below.

Parental rights in SA

South African law allows parents to approach courts for parental rights and responsibilities through the Children's Act.

While courts prioritize children's best interests, many parents struggle with access to their kids despite legal provisions for maintaining parent-child relationships.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@Dips advised:

"Have you tried court...Kids need both their parents."

@Gift_mokoena shared:

"In order for me to see my son, I have to ask his class teacher for a video call just for me to speak with my son."

@Gladness_B_Phoko expressed:

"😭😭This is so emotional."

@phutimojela881 opened up:

"I don't understand why women do this. My baby daddy is a zero, he will show up once or twice a year. I just let him see her she will decide when she is older."

@MandyPandy🇿🇦 revealed:

"How I'd love the father of my twins (turning 7 this year) to be present in their lives. He's never even met them but he and his mom knows that bakhona💔"

@rosapitsi asked:

"Why are they denying you to spend time with your son?"

@Jeanett_Segone prayed:

"I just can't stop crying 😭😭 Some fathers are really trying. God, please intervene."

Other birthday stories making waves

