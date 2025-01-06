Kanye West celebrated Bianca Censori's birthday lavishly, with a viral video showing the couple enjoying quality time together

The couple remains strong despite the 2024 drama, including a Venice boat company ban for indecent exposure and divorce rumours

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with many celebrating their happiness while others voiced concerns about Kanye's recent behaviour

Popular rapper Kanye West pulled out all the stops for his beautiful wife, Bianca Censori. A video of the couple getting cosy has gone viral on social media.

Kanye West went all out for his wife Bianca Censori's birthday. Image: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still going strong despite having their fair share of drama in 2024. The celebrity couple hogged headlines after being banned from a Venice boat company over indecent exposure.

They also had to pour cold water on divorce rumours following break-up allegations, despite all the negativity. Mr and Mrs West had a blast on her birthday.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X shows the sweet couple enjoying quality time during Bianca Censori's lavish birthday celebrations. The viral video is below:

Fans happy for Kanye and Bianca

Social media users are happy that Ye and his stunning wife are still going strong. Many admitted that they thought the couple wouldn't last long. However, others expressed concern over Kanye's behaviour.

@MusicPhill6149 said:

"This era of Ye is giving me mid life crisis vibes tho. Cuz I doubt they stay together, Vultures era been his worst work ever. If Bully is good then I may change my mind."

@Pretty_MexStar commented:

"He’s so happy 🥺💗"

@cxrmonaa21 wrote:

"I wanna be this happy someday."

@CatalinaByrd added:

"And he deserves to be."

@24jeegol added:

"He’s living his best life no doubt about it"

North West copies her dad's polo look in Japan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that North West impressed the Donda Nation when she recreated one of her father's most iconic looks from the days of the polo shirts.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye's firstborn was spotted in a video uploaded by @dondatimes on Twitter, goofing around in a familiar outfit and vibing to a remix of American Girl.

Source: Briefly News