American superstar Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy recently celebrated her special day

The singer's eldest daughter marked another year around the sun as she turned 13

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday messages

Blue Ivy celebrated her birthday in style. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy recently celebrated another year around the sun in style, and many netizens wished her a happy birthday.

Blue Ivy turns 13

The most wealthiest child star and actress, Blue Ivy Carter, recently celebrated her birthday in style.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned 13 years old on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. Many netizens flooded social media wishing the young star a happy birthday on her special day.

An online user @PopCrave posted on social media that the Grammy award winner marked another 365 days on Earth.

They wrote:

"Happy 13th birthday to the talented, Grammy-winner Blue Ivy."

Fans shower Blue Ivy Carter with love

Many netizens flooded the comment section, showering Blue Ivy Carter with love. Here's what they had to say:

@NFTignition commented:

"Looks JUST like both of her parents lol."

@AnalystShashank said:

"Today Grammy Award winner Blue Ivy is celebrating her 13th birthday."

@arianaunext wrote:

"Happy bday to this queen, more Grammys than a lot of people!"

@toxickingsss responded:

"Happy 13th to the amazing Blue Ivy! A true star in the making."

@Khojo_HazardCR7 mentioned:

"The resemblance here is crazy. Super strong DNA from both parents."

@Block100x tweeted:

"Can't believe she's this old."

@AyishaBio shared:

"Wishing her even more success and happiness in the years ahead."

@BShery786 commented:

"Happy birthday to Blue Ivy! What an incredible talent!"

@5055Jasdev said:

"Happy 13th birthday to the incredibly talented Blue Ivy! A Grammy winner at such a young age—what an inspiration."

Tyla bags 1st Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for Water

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that our girl Tyla is a Grammy Award winner! The Johannesburg singer bagged an award for Best African Music Performance, all thanks to her chart-topping smash hit, Water. Tyla gave an emotional thank-you to her die-hard supporters, almost in disbelief at her huge win.

After her amazing year in 2023, Tyla can officially update her resume and social media bios to "Grammy Award winner" - she did that!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News