The South African influencers, also known as Premium Baddies Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe, made headlines once again

The two reality TV stars stunned in a cute picture which went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the two best friends

Fans gush over Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe. Image: @faith.nketsi. @kim_kholiwe.

Source: Instagram

South African premium baddies and reality TV stars Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe became the talk of the town on social media after a viral picture of them circulated.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the two pro twerkers and best friends on his Twitter (X) page.

The picture had many netizens stunned that the two are still tight even after separating from their spouses.

The picture was captioned:

"Faith Nketsi with her best friend Kim Kholiwe."

Netizens react to the picture of the influencers

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@LoveAndAmapiano said:

"Women are just phenomenal creatures. They hips touching but they waists are so far apart."

@dladla_miss wrote:

"Once saw this duo at bambanani. Very pretty, I must say."

@StacyHighClass responded:

"Yoh, these girls used to be baddies in 2015, 2016, 2017. We all wanted to look like them."

@KMJ1_0 replied:

"So they returned from failed marriages to focus on their friendship. lifecycle of an it-girl."

@malumzskhulu commented:

"Premium baddies."

@_MarangAletsats mentioned:

"There's sadness in Faith's eyes. May she heal from whatever she's going through."

@Zayen30 said:

"Faith Nketsi...She is still beautiful, but her popularity time is over. She was once the talk of the time."

