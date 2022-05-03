Newly married socialite Faith Nketsi is sharing the details of how she met her loving husband, Nzuzo Njilo

The stunner dropped all the juicy details with her fans and followers during a question and answer session on Instagram

The rapper told fans that she met Nzuzo through her best friend Kim Kholiwe, who was friends with the wealthy businessman

Faith Nketsi had social media buzzing when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Nzuzo Njilo, in a lavish ceremony. Naturally, peeps have been itching to know more about the reality television star's relationship and marriage.

Faith Nketsi told her fans that her friend Kim hooked her and her husband Nzuzo Njilo up.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has been digging for any juicy details about the rapper's marriage and husband. Faith previously told her followers that she intends to keep her marriage and private life away from the spotlight.

According to TimesLIVE, Mrs Njilo decided to share some details about her relationship with her fans. Taking to her Instagram page, Nketsi hosted a question and answer session, and she detailed how she met her man.

Per the publication, the rapper told her fans that her best friend Kim Kholiwe hooked her and Nzuzo up. The stunner said their meet up was extraordinary. She said:

“He would tell her that he liked me. Kim told me once in passing and we moved on. When he finally got the chance to talk to me himself without really saying that much, I melted at the way he looked at me. Then all was history after that night.”

