The once-famous LGBTQI entertainers, Birth of Stars, have reportedly gone their separate ways

The trio, consisting of Coachella Randy, Kamo WW and DJ Kagiso Mogola, are said to be pursuing solo careers

Reactions to their split were mixed, where some fans expressed disappointment while others felt it was only right to part ways

Fans debated over reports that Birth of Stars had broken up. Image: birthof_stars

Source: Instagram

Birth of Stars splitting up was definitely not in many fans' 2025 predictions.

Birth of Stars part ways

The news that the Birth of Stars members are going their separate ways is topping social media trends, and fans want to know what happened.

The trio, consisting of flamboyant entertainers, Coachella Randy, Kamo WW and DJ Kagiso Mogola, launched their group inspired by the Y2K era with a YouTube-based reality show about their rise to stardom.

A source told ZiMoja that the trio's vision was no longer aligned, and thus, the best thing for them was to part ways:

"It only made sense for them to have separate brands outside Birth Of Stars. There was no major fallout, just minor disagreements that pushed them apart."

An unnamed member of the group echoed these sentiments while adding a hint of shade:

"We had the potential but no content. It was fun, and we had a good run. But we have different career plans and paths; some people just don't know what they want."

Mzansi weighs in on Birth of Stars split

Fans are shattered and disappointed, saying the trio had potential:

BeeMellow3 said:

"A beautiful thing was ruined here."

kukii_baby wrote:

"I hope and pray this is not true; their friendship was beautiful to watch."

Barlee_B was shattered:

"No, man! So much authentic quality content!"

Meanwhile, others threw shade, claiming the trio wasn't going to work out:

ohyessratii posted:

"I feel like they shine better individually. Their personalities are too strong to be in a group."

ChrisEcxel102 alleged:

"Rumour has it that they were fighting for a man."

Nkabiikazii posted:

"Allegedly CR slept with K.Mo’s man."

