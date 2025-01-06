Birth of Stars’ Coachella Randy, Kamo WW and DJ Kagiso Mogola Reportedly Split Up, Mzansi Weighs In
- The once-famous LGBTQI entertainers, Birth of Stars, have reportedly gone their separate ways
- The trio, consisting of Coachella Randy, Kamo WW and DJ Kagiso Mogola, are said to be pursuing solo careers
- Reactions to their split were mixed, where some fans expressed disappointment while others felt it was only right to part ways
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Birth of Stars splitting up was definitely not in many fans' 2025 predictions.
Birth of Stars part ways
The news that the Birth of Stars members are going their separate ways is topping social media trends, and fans want to know what happened.
The trio, consisting of flamboyant entertainers, Coachella Randy, Kamo WW and DJ Kagiso Mogola, launched their group inspired by the Y2K era with a YouTube-based reality show about their rise to stardom.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
A source told ZiMoja that the trio's vision was no longer aligned, and thus, the best thing for them was to part ways:
"It only made sense for them to have separate brands outside Birth Of Stars. There was no major fallout, just minor disagreements that pushed them apart."
An unnamed member of the group echoed these sentiments while adding a hint of shade:
"We had the potential but no content. It was fun, and we had a good run. But we have different career plans and paths; some people just don't know what they want."
Mzansi weighs in on Birth of Stars split
Fans are shattered and disappointed, saying the trio had potential:
BeeMellow3 said:
"A beautiful thing was ruined here."
kukii_baby wrote:
"I hope and pray this is not true; their friendship was beautiful to watch."
Barlee_B was shattered:
"No, man! So much authentic quality content!"
Meanwhile, others threw shade, claiming the trio wasn't going to work out:
ohyessratii posted:
"I feel like they shine better individually. Their personalities are too strong to be in a group."
ChrisEcxel102 alleged:
"Rumour has it that they were fighting for a man."
Nkabiikazii posted:
"Allegedly CR slept with K.Mo’s man."
Moshe Ndiki speaks about being accepted
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moshe Ndiki opening up about being accepted by his family as a gay man.
The father of two said he did not take for granted being loved and supported by his older relatives.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za