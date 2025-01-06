Moshe Ndiki recently opened up about being accepted by the older generation in his family

The media personality shared his family dynamics, saying his loved ones adore him and that he doesn't take it for granted

His sweet interactions with his family members had fans feeling giddy and happy for him

Moshe Ndiki says his family loves and accepts him for who he is. Images: moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki was overcome with emotion after seeing how his family adores him and has accepted his sexuality.

Moshe Ndiki opens up about being accepted

During the festive season, Moshe Ndiki went home to spend some quality time with his family, and he said it was an exhilarating experience.

The father of two spoke about his family dynamics and how his loved ones, more so his older relatives, had accepted him after coming out as gay and how open he could be with them.

"I speak openly about my gayness. They advise on what type of guys I should avoid, life, how proud they are and the mistakes I make. We love, we correct, we laugh."

Conscious of the stigma that continues to grapple the LGBTQI+ community, especially in rural areas, Moshe said he didn't take his family's love for granted:

"Being gay, accepted and loved by my family, especially the ones from an older generation in the rural areas, is something I will never take for granted."

He shared videos from some sweet interactions with his relatives, even one where he came out to one of his grannies:

Mzansi shows love to Moshe Ndiki

Netizens cried happy tears for Moshe, emotional over his sweet interactions with his family:

asavela__m said:

"So heartwarming. Oh, the besties!"

sne_zikhali wrote:

"I love that for you."

Moshe's best friend, Zola Mhlongo, said posted:

"You're blessed."

officialzee_khona showed love to Moshe:

"I wouldn’t trade y'all for nothing. Forever grateful for this amazing family."

shazneybiyela was in her feelings:

"This so heartwarming."

chriseldalewis was moved:

"I love this with all my heart."

