Faith Nketsi has addressed the backlash caused by her small waist after people said she heavily edits her pictures

After facing numerous rumours of a botched BBL, among other things, Faith Nketsi gave a rather hilarious response

She used a measuring tape to try and show that her waist was indeed real and give the correct figures

Faith Nketsi has finally addressed the uproar caused by her small waist. The media personality left the internet shocked after she showed off her snatched body when she gave birth a few months ago.

Faith Nketsi accused of heavily editing her pictures

In one of her most recent social media posts, where she is wrapped in a black jumpsuit, Faith's hourglass figure was laid bare.

She received nasty comments from people saying she did not look comfortable or good. Others flatly accused her of editing her pictures.

One peep @LordVizo__ said:

"I really hate this American BBL shape."

Another X user with the handle @HeyIzMadz, reacted:

Faith Nketsi uses measuring tape to prove snatched waist is real

According to a now deleted Instagram story, Faith Nketsi used a measuring tape to try and show that her waist was indeed real.

On her Instagram stories, Faith held the tape around her waist, and it measures 24.

Faith Nketsi shows off body amid divorce rumours

In a stunning Instagram post, Faith Nketsi was wearing a short designer dress. The dress is said to cost just over eight thousand rands.

"If anything, I’m EVERYTHING."

Faith Nketsi denies owning back over R200K

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi debunked claims that she owed her credit card. This speculation came about amid her husband Nzuzo Njilp's ongoing court battles.

Fans were left puzzled after the influencer shared a cryptic post on X, leaving many to believe it was meant for her husband, Nzizo Njilo.

