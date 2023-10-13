Nonku Williams went under the knife for liposuction and kept followers updated on her surgery and progress

Now the Real Housewives of Durban star is back on social media to debut her luscious curves

Unbeknownst to Nonku, it appears the star edited one of her photos and was trolled mercilessly by online users

Mzansi criticised 'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Nonku Williams for seemingly photoshopping her photo for a smaller waist. Images: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is back from surgery and is ready to serve body goals. The TV personality showerd off her snatched waist in a series of photos but one backfired on her. Fans and followers called the Real Housewives of Durban star out for editing her liposuction photos to give the illusion of a snatched waist.

Mzansi trolls Nonku Williams' photos

In an Instagram post, Nonku Williams officially debuted her snatched waist a month after going through liposuction.

Nonku showed off her curves in skin-tight skinny jeans and a crop top to give followers a peep into her doctor's amazing work. Little did she know that in her carousel of photos, one would land her in a troll's dungeon.

PAY ATTENTION:

The last picture in Nonku's photo dump is of her side profile where she showed followers just how snatched her waist is, but it seems she edited the photo to make her waist appear even smaller:

Followers did not hold back with the comments:

hellennokuthula said:

"Photoshop on the last frame mara u just went under the knife!"

yes_iam_viv responded:

"Last frame the door sold you out but we like what we see."

stacey_ladyk commented:

"The editing yet you just went under the knife!"

ayanda_makeupartist posted:

"1st and last frame no ways."

nqubeko_f added:

"The door in the last frame!"

zoewiey said:

"Last frame baby doll akuhambanga kahle."

makhosazana_ndabezitha asked:

"What's the point of doing a liposuction if you are still gonna edit pictures like this?"

Nonku Williams shares her glow-up journey

During the past few months, Nonku Williams has given fans and followers a glimpse into her surgery journey while sharing updates through photos and regular social media posts.

The TV star also revealed the weight-loss program that she was required to follow before her liposuction:

"Before my liposuction, I needed to lose a bit of weight. She (Dr K Lutch) introduced me to the 'Klutch Kick Start Programme.'"

Nonku also announced her protein shake, 'Glow up by Nonku Williams Fuel-Up Smoothie' that raised some eyebrows:

amekie said:

"Honestly, influencers ba a lapisa, we see u doing injections for weight loss, tomorrow you are gonna lie to us and say this shake works."

lebomtjali responded:

"Yall busy with surgeries and then wanna come here and scam people. Mxm. STOP."

jasminelaviscount asked:

"Which one are you selling, surgery or smoothie? Or people have to choose the one they can afford?"

khomokiki12345gmail.com5 asked:

"Why is this that ya'll go and do surgery and come back and sell tea or smoothies to us? You are not what u eat, le dlala ka Rona lena."

authentic_porsche asked:

"Nonks you should have hid the fact that you got surgery, how are people now going to start believing you?"

pure5431 commented:

"'You are what you eat' - nonsense and now we must buy something from you that actually failed to give you the results you wanted."

Jojo Robinson flaunts new tattoo

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson debuting her latest addition to her leg art with a new tattoo.

The Real Housewives of Durban star knows how to splurge to her heart's content and spend a few Mandelas to put a smile on her face.

Her co-star, Sorisha Naidoo recently gifted fellow RHOD star Slee Ndlovu with a luxury item from Dolce & Gabbana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News