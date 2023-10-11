Real Housewives of Durban stars Sorisa Naidoo and Slee Ndlovu are friendship goals

The ladies recently had social media gushing over their bond after Sorisha gifted Slee with a Dolce & Gabbana item

Slee took to her Instagram to flex her friendship and thank Sorisha for the luxury gift

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ stars Sorisha Naidoo and Slee had a sweet moment when Sorisha gifted Slee with a Dolce & Gabbana item. Images: sorishanaidoo, slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo recently showed love to her Real Housewives of Durban co-star Slee Ndlovu with a luxury gift. The ladies were enjoying lunch when a woman walked by with a Dolce & Gabanna shopping bag.

Slee showed her friendship with Sorisha off to online users who couldn't help but gush at the ladies' bond.

Sorisha gifts Slee with luxury item

In an Instagram post shared by Slee Ndlovu, the Real Housewives of Durban star shared a video where she and her co-star Sorisha Naidoo were seated at a restaurant.

The ladies are soon approached by another woman who hands Slee a Dolce & Gabbana shopping bag before Slee and Sorisha exchange a warm hug:

"My dear friend @sorishanaidoo thank you for loving me."

The contents of the D&G shopping bag are unknown but the Italian luxury retailer does not come cheap, with items retailing for as much as R64 000 for a small handbag.

Fans gush over Slee and Sorisha's friendship

Followers love the close bond between the RHOD stars and showed love to them in the comments section.

Slee had recently opened up about her fall out with Nonku Williams on the show, saying she has some regrets but chooses to move on.

sorishanaidoo said:

"Love you doll."

ntshadi10 responded:

"You and Sori deserve to be friends talk about maturity."

ellainepayne commented:

"I love this friendship!"

ntisnane posted:

"I’ve never seen a down to earth human like you so humble."

mabusilicious added:

"Absolutely beautiful."

noni_khumalo said:

"A beautiful friendship."

anitampono responded:

"Ncooah, so beautiful u guys melt my heart."

naledimabeke commented:

"Omg! My faves! Ugh, my heart!"

snaluthando3 posted:

"@sorishanaidoo is a giver naturally that she can’t help it, no wonder she is so blessed. Would love to meet this woman just for pic nje."

tkazisicwebu added:

"I’m loving the love between you two, you deserve it."

Jojo and Nonku praised as friendship goals

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson showing love to her RHOD co-star and friend, Nonku Williams.

The ladies have maintained a close relationship even away from the cameras, showing that some industry bonds can be strong.

Nonku opened up about her recent surgery that involved several procedures and her fans and followers applauded the TV personality for her brute honesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News