The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Slee is on a self-love journey and is ready to open up about some details of her personal life

The reality TV star addressed her failed friendship with fellow cast member Nonku Williams and described where they currently stand

Slee also detailed regretting her on-screen reaction to Nonku, saying she should have responded differently

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Slee Ndlovu says she doesn't hate Nonku Williams. Images: slee_thebosslady, nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban's Slee Ndlovu has told fans she does not hate Nonku Williams. The reality show returned with its third season and turned up the heat with all the fashion and the tension.

Slee and Nonku: Real housewives of drama

Viewers were treated to some spice when Slee and Nonku Williams' friendship fell apart right before their eyes, leading to shade and an unexpected brawl. Slee addressed the failed friendship on the Engineer Your Life with Lungelo podcast.

Slee pointed out that the show demanded she address her issues with Nonku when in real life, it's far from how she deals with friendships.

"If I go through something like that with a friend, I remove myself. I don't go back to unpack or fix issues, I just cut my losses."

Slee and Nonku don't hate each other

During a heated argument in the show, Slee and Nonku went from exchanging words to almost throwing hands before they were separated.

Despite their differences, Slee mentioned that she does not hate Nonku and wishes her well - just from afar.

Slee added that they see each other often at events and are cordial. They even take pictures together along with Jojo, who Slee also had a falling-out with.

"I don't hate them, I don't think they hate me."

RHOD viewers gave their thoughts on the friendship

Briefly News covered fans' responses to Slee and Nonku's RHOD reunion pictures together.

Some viewers were disappointed at Slee and Nonku's split, saying they hope the ladies patch things up. Others pointed out the toxicity of the friendship.

@Fulufhelomu said:

"Nonku and Slee should try the friendship thing once more."

@Meldecia1 expressed:

"What I’ve noticed is that Slee looks down on Nonku and worships Sorisha."

@chantelltunzi added:

"The way Slee reacted to Nonku was exactly how she should have and she shouldn’t even have apologised for it because Nonku is a terrible person and deserved it! #RHOD #RHODurbanReunion"

More users gave their input on the separation:

Nonku has a hard time pleasing viewers

Briefly News recently covered the reactions to Nonku Williams' birthday party.

Trolls criticised her photos, saying that she was doing too much and needed to tone it down. Others claimed that the money used in her photoshoot was fake.

