Influencer Faith Nketsi opened up about her experience with childbirth and how unpleasant it was for her

The reality star described the horrific pain she felt from the natural childbirth of her baby Sky Njilo

Faith's loyal followers, some of whom are also mothers, shared their own two cents about what it takes to bring a child into the world

Faith Nketsi shared her story of how she brought Sky Njilo into the world. Faith Nketsi took to Twitter to give details about everything that went wrong when she had to give birth.

Faith Nketsi let her followers know that she had a horrible time giving birth and that it almost makes her not want another child. Image: Instagram/@faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's story of a difficult birth was relatable to many netizens. Fans who have been in her shoes before, flooded Nketsi's comments with mentions of their own stories.

Faith Nketsi gets real about giving birth

Faith Nketsi took to Twitter to let everyone know that giving birth is not easy. The influencer and reality star says that he wanted to have C-section but was not able to. She said:

"My birthing experience was horrifying. I remember begging for a c-section at 8cm dilated, I still don’t understand why they didn’t do it."

Faith clarifies that she was in labour for 26 hours. The socialite said it was so traumatsing that she would rather opt for a c-section for her second child.

Netizens expressed that the c-section would not necessarily be the best alternative. Many women shared that they also had negative experiences with the second birthing option of a c-section.

@BandieeLeigh commented:

"C-section Is not the girl you think it is TBH."

@Manda_Maps commented:

"C-section is not an easy way out, it has its fair share of cons."

@Porsh60 commented:

"I’ll choose C-section any day. Why would I want to punish myself with natural birth .Never."

@AnelisaMbotho commented:

"I don't see myself going through another birthing experience ever again. Once was enough for me.

@Beryl_Jiyane commented:

"Yoh don't even want to think about mine."

@nobuhle_mdunge commented:

"The comments here make me cry, the suffering women endure to give life on this earth is unmatched."

"I know the truth": Faith Nketsi addresses claims that her husband is in debt

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi is a happy mom and wife. The stunner who recently welcomed her baby Sky has opened up about the rumours that her husband Nzuzo Njilo is neck-deep in debt.

Nketsi, who loves keeping her family life away from social media, finally addressed the allegations. The star debunked the rumours saying they are not true.

According to TimesLIVE, the new mom said the rumours do not move her because she knows the truth. Faith Nketsi added that she will not be bothered with trying to clear her husband's name because she knows what is going on in her house and intends to keep it private.

Source: Briefly News