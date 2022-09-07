Reality television star and socialite Faith Nketsi has finally broken her silence on the rumours that her husband is in debt

The star who recently welcomed her baby named Sky said she is unfazed by the rumours because she knows the truth

The Have Faith star said she is determined to stick with her husband and filter out the noise from haters

Faith Nketsi is a happy mom and wife. The stunner who recently welcomed her baby Sky has opened up about the rumours that her husband Nzuzo Njilo is neck-deep in debt.

Faith Nketsi has addressed the claims that her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is in debt. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

Nketsi, who loves keeping her family life away from social media, finally addressed the allegations. The star debunked the rumours saying they are not true.

According to TimesLIVE, the new mom said the rumours do not move her because she knows the truth. Faith Nketsi added that she will not be bothered with trying to clear her husband's name because she knows what is going on in her house and intends to keep it private.

"Whether allegations or things are said, I still love him the exact same way I used to love him, and that's by maintaining our privacy. When such things come out, it doesn't really bother me because, at the end of the day, I know what's going on in my household, and I know how things are kept in my household."

Faith also revealed that she takes pride in the fact that no one knows what's going on in her marriage, hence the fake news that trolls always spread.

The Have Faith star caused a buzz when she shared lovely pictures of her husband and a glimpse of baby Sky on her Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News