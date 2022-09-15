Inno Morolong has angered Mzansi peeps after saying the domestic abuse allegations she levelled against her boyfriend Tapiwa Manyuki were false

The South African influencer took to twitter to pen an apology to Tapiwa and asked everyone who was worried about her to kindly understand

Netizens are, however, not completely convinced by the reasons behind retracting the accussations and many are asking her to come clean already

Inno Morolong, a South African influencer, has enraged Mzansi yet again after she backed down on the abuse allegations she levelled against her boyfriend Tapiwa Manyuki.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Inno issued a public apology to Tapiwa on the timeline. She apologised for dragging his name through the mud. Inno also thanked everyone who was concerned about her but assured peeps that she was never in danger.

"I would like to apologise to my partner Tapiwa about all the horrible things I said about him. All the allegations r not true. I said everything out of anger bcz of the small misunderstanding we had. I’m sorry to his fans & his family."

"I would like to apologise to the rest of South Africa & everyone I have offended from the bottom of my heart ❤️," continued Inno Morolong in another tweet.

On Twitter, Inno Morolong shared the following posts:

However, online users are flocking to Morolong's comments sections to confidently assert that they do not believe Tapiwa has never touched her violently. The majority of responses expressed disappointment and disbelief, saying:

@Missbee_Kate said:

"His Fansgirl you living in your imaginary world Aksalayo we know things that were supposed to be private."

@PoppyAshley76 wrote:

"I didn't know Tapiwa had fans People saw you get beaten Inno. Don't try to cover that up. You can say "Yes he beat me but I forgive him" because one day when you are done for good you will come back here and want to tell your story. The net never forgets."

@qaqamba_ntozini shared:

"I feel like you do not have a safe space, a peaceful friendship,umngani wakho who is not part of your lifestyle, the friend who's home you go to when you want to unwind, stay away from all the drama and all the pressures of the game. You need that humble space."

@fanele_sibiya posted:

"Lol girl did he force you to write this?"

@milla_mgidi replied:

"You need to get out of that relationship before things get worse. There is no small misunderstanding in terms of physical abuse. If he can beat you what else can he do? There are plenty of men who would love to be with you Inno after all the conversations opa showed us."

@kaybea3 also said:

"Out of anger, allegations, and small misunderstanding? We are not kids Inno, please. Both of you know the truth and I hope this doesn't catch up with you."

@Mthiya_sa commented:

"Lool knowing you well. All those things you meant them hape wena you always take everything out of your chest."

@BabyGir73718510 added:

"Firstly we're not fans, we're scared for your life cos you're in an abusive relationship or you haven't noticed that lala?? ❤️"

