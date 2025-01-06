The South African House Music producer DJ Prince Kaybee recently shared some great news

The DJ and music producer excitedly shared on social media that he would be dropping a new album this year

Many netizens flooded the comment section, buzzing with excitement after Prince Kaybee made his announcement

Prince Kaybee is set to release an album. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

The South African controversial producer and DJ Prince Kaybe has once again made headlines on social media, and thankfully, it is for all the right reasons.

Earlier, the Charlotte hitmaker made an exciting announcement regarding his music on his social media page.

The star shared that he will release an album in 2025, having worked on it since last year.

Prince Kaybee also mentioned that he had recorded 102 singles and needed to select ten to include on his upcoming album.

He wrote:

"NEW MUSIC. 2025 is off to an amazing start. Last year, I put it to work and started an album called “The Experiment”, which made exactly One Hundred And Two songs, and now I have to choose 10 for the album. HAPPY NEW YEAR."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's announcement

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's announcement about dropping a new album. Here's what they had to say:

@TinyikoNtlurhi said:

"Maybe 18 songs? This song is fire."

@Sean_tshwale questioned:

"Do you sometimes try to use delay in your vocals and try not to overshadow them with high reverb?"

@Smangaliso07 responded:

"The ship has honestly sailed for this kind of music... Ama beat Aku fast-forward already, lol."

@ntulinicl replied:

"You're great at what you do, but it won’t be nice if you could try piano."

