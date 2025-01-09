A Johannesburg woman shared a video of her breathtaking helicopter date with her boyfriend on TikTok

She made a cheeky "indoda must"comment that sparked mixed reactions on the popular platform

Some viewers loved the luxe vibes, while others called her out for her unrealistic relationship expectations

A woman shared visuals of her date in Johannesburg. Image: @liindohlehle

Source: TikTok

Love is truly in the air – literally! A woman has TikTok buzzing after sharing her stunning helicopter date in Johannesburg.

A sky-high romance captured

The video takes viewers along for the ride as she soaks in the breathtaking aerial views.

Clearly impressed with her man’s effort, she captioned the video, “Indoda must have a helicopter please.”

Sis was not playing with her expectations! The clip oozed luxury like a scene out of a movie.

Woman not willing to settle

She posted the viral clip on her TikTok account @2liindohlehle. It's obvious the hun is very high maintenance and is not about to settle for the bare minimum.

Watch the video below:

As expected, the comment section was a whole vibe. Some were all for the romance, saying, that's the energy they need in their lives. Others, however, thought her statement was a bit much.

Look at a few reactions below:

@SpheNgema96 joked:

"Ngath lingaphelelwa u petrol. 😎"

@_Lord_Dave posted:

"That Raven is too small. It can easily be blown away by the wind. 😏😏"

@T.Roy stated:

"Papao must have helicopter."

@PartiasMasha commented:

"A Robinson R22 is a lawnmower the only helicopter that matters is a Bell407 and above. 😂😅🤣"

@Austin_Malu mentioned:

"I understand you my sister. Unfortunately our mothers raised a lot of angry men. As a man, I get the joke."

@Enhle_mommie asked:

"Guys where y’all getting white men plug us? 😂🤞🏾"

@Tatakaqhawe posted:

"This is nice my family has to go through this. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@Kg added:

"The pressure iyoh. Please it's only day 6 of the year."

