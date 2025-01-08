A young Mzansi woman recently took a step toward independence by moving into a new apartment

She shared a TikTok video of her first day in the home which shows the empty place with no furniture

Netizens who watched the footage congratulated her and shared words of encouragement in the comments

A woman shared visuals of her new apartment. Image: @ashante_theron

Moving out from home and into your own place is a big step, and a young Mzansi queen just showed us how it’s done.

Woman excited about new place

She @ashante_theron got an apartment and posted a TikTok video documenting her first day.

While the space was completely empty, her energy was full of excitement and joy.

TikTokker asks for help

The clip shows her exploring the unfurnished place, snapping pics in every corner. The caption? A lighthearted plea for help: “Donate furniture. 😫😂😂”

It’s clear she’s starting from scratch, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her independence and loving her new space.

Watch the video below:

Hundreds of Mzansi netizens were hyped by her achievement and offered helpful advice.

Look at a few reactions below:

@tkmtshali stated:

"This is the best feeling ever. Congratulations. iyeza i furniture. 💐💐💐💐"

@DrKhayaMdunge suggested:

"Camp chair and a cooler box my dear."

@sandy❤️ shared:

"We all started from zero. I had 2 blankets and my clothes."

@mudiwa_faith wrote:

"This is about to be me. 😂 I’m anxious for it but at the same time, I’m trusting God. It’s for mama and my son! Here’s to a fresh start! 🥂🤗👏🏽"

@Nande777 typed:

"The excitement in you. ♥️ I even felt it a little ngathi ndim. 😂 Congratulations!"

@pablo🫶🏻 said:

"I only need a bed and am good, win is a win. 😹"

@Eddievele posted:

"You only need a sponge and a blanket."

@Tshepiso added:

"This is a big win sis. As long as you have something to eat uzoba right. Furniture soyibona next month."

